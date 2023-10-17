Hungary never wanted to oppose Russia, Orban tells Putin

The Hungarian Prime Minister met his Russian counterpart in China on the sidelines of an international conference organized by Xi Jinping.

Hungary never wants to oppose Russia, but to establish closer ties with it, Prime Minister Viktor Orbán told Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday, Oct. 17, in comments broadcast through an interpreter on Russian public television.

Viktor Orbán told Vladimir Putin that Hungary was trying to save bilateral ties amid international tensions, as the two leaders met in China ahead of the start of an international initiative forum.Belt and Road“.

Putin was satisfied with his Hungarian interlocutor

In response, Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed satisfaction with keeping Hungary as a mediator in Europe during a meeting in China with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, who is seeking to maintain ties with Moscow after the war in Ukraine.

“Due to the current geopolitical conditions, the possibilities to maintain contact and develop relationships are very limited. But it is satisfactory that (Russia) maintains relations with many European countries, Hungary being one of them.», Vladimir Putin told Viktor Orban, according to footage from Russian television.

Tense relations between Hungary and Ukraine

Hungary has ratified all the sanctions imposed by the EU to punish Russia for its aggression in Ukraine, but Viktor Orbán has tried to soften some of them and adopted a conciliatory stance towards Russia, a key source of its energy needs.

The Hungarian prime minister also has strained relations with Ukraine. Hungarian company MTI, citing the government, indicated for its part that the two leaders had discussed.Gas and oil distribution and nuclear energy“.

Viktor Orban raised the issue of the ceasefire in Ukraine, according to a message posted on Facebook. “It is important that the flow of refugees, economic sanctions and fighting in our neighboring country stop“, he announced.

“A very difficult position»

He said to himself “In a very difficult position» While Hungary has “Not wanting to face Russia» and greetings »To maintain cooperation», according to televised comments. Their last interview begins on February 1, 2022, three weeks before the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Vladimir Putin has become a pariah in the eyes of the West, and the Russian president no longer meets EU leaders, with the exception of Austrian Chancellor Karl Neuhammer in April 2022.

His country has been targeted by sanctions affecting many sectors of the economy and most European countries have sought to shake their energy dependence on Moscow.

Vladimir Putin has been forced to limit his foreign travel because he is the subject of an arrest warrant from the International Criminal Court for his role in the deportation of Ukrainian children since the start of the war.