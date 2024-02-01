February 1, 2024

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

“I had the shock of my life! »… He becomes a millionaire in the lottery, but believes it is a scam.

“I had the shock of my life! »… He becomes a millionaire in the lottery, but believes it is a scam.

Rusty Knowles February 1, 2024 2 min read

“I've been a millionaire for months but I didn't know it.” Deborah Burgess, a 56-year-old British woman, almost missed a nice jackpot. As described Glass, a resident of Leicestershire (England) won 1 million pounds (1.17 million euros) during a national lottery draw last August. But months passed and she didn't realize it.

In fact, the fifty-year-old suffered serious health problems last year. So he was admitted to the hospital and then had a long recovery, before putting his emails in order. Finally, when she managed to sort through her email, Deborah Burgess found a reminder email from the National Lottery. But the British woman thought it was spam at first.

Click“I accept”You accept the placement of cookies by external services so that you can access content from our partners.

More information on the Cookie Management Policy page

She calls Lottery to confirm the news

She then checked her account on the Lotto site and found the numbers she had picked for several draws last summer (2, 7, 17, 28, 31, 37 and the bonus number 8). “I got the shock of my life when I checked my account,” he commented BBC. A phone call to the lottery confirmed his new millionaire status.

After receiving her paycheck, Deborah Burgess began working on her home and dreamed of a trip to Hawaii. She also bought a new car and sold the previous one to a friend for £1. If Briton admits that because of her frail health, she has taken time to enjoy her success, she acknowledges today that it is very good news. “It's worth it to collect that big check and splash the champagne like a Formula 1 driver,” he said.

See also  According to the Israeli Defense Minister, Israeli troops are "in the heart of Gaza City".

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

1 min read

War in Ukraine: “foreign agents”, Putin critics face harsh punishment if returned to Russia… A rock group is deported to Israel

February 1, 2024 Rusty Knowles
3 min read

Argentina: Miley's deregulation put to trial by parliament: News

February 1, 2024 Rusty Knowles
3 min read

Ukraine: Defying Its Commander-in-Chief, Has Zelensky Won the War?

January 31, 2024 Rusty Knowles

You may have missed

2 min read

Robert Downey Jr. called out Margot Robbie's Barbie comments

February 1, 2024 Roxanne Bacchus
3 min read

The observations shed more light on the characteristics of the nearest tidal disturbance event

February 1, 2024 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

Transfer Deadline Day live: Latest news, rumors and updates on Chelsea, Giovanni Reyna to Nottingham Forest and more

February 1, 2024 Joy Love
2 min read

The new Quick Share feature is rolling out to all Samsung phones and tablets!

February 1, 2024 Len Houle