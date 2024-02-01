“I had the shock of my life! »… He becomes a millionaire in the lottery, but believes it is a scam.

“I've been a millionaire for months but I didn't know it.” Deborah Burgess, a 56-year-old British woman, almost missed a nice jackpot. As described Glass, a resident of Leicestershire (England) won 1 million pounds (1.17 million euros) during a national lottery draw last August. But months passed and she didn't realize it.

In fact, the fifty-year-old suffered serious health problems last year. So he was admitted to the hospital and then had a long recovery, before putting his emails in order. Finally, when she managed to sort through her email, Deborah Burgess found a reminder email from the National Lottery. But the British woman thought it was spam at first.

She calls Lottery to confirm the news

She then checked her account on the Lotto site and found the numbers she had picked for several draws last summer (2, 7, 17, 28, 31, 37 and the bonus number 8). “I got the shock of my life when I checked my account,” he commented BBC. A phone call to the lottery confirmed his new millionaire status.

After receiving her paycheck, Deborah Burgess began working on her home and dreamed of a trip to Hawaii. She also bought a new car and sold the previous one to a friend for £1. If Briton admits that because of her frail health, she has taken time to enjoy her success, she acknowledges today that it is very good news. “It's worth it to collect that big check and splash the champagne like a Formula 1 driver,” he said.