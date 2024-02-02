Two French humanitarian workers were killed in the blast

This Thursday, February 1, two French humanitarian workers were killed in Ukraine. Kyiv accused Moscow of being behind the strike.

The governor of the Kherson region in Ukraine announced this Thursday, February 1, that two French humanitarian workers were killed in Perysla, south of the country.

“Foreign volunteers were killed and wounded following an enemy attack on Perislav,” Oleksandr Prokhudin said in a telegram. Independence of Kyiv.



According to the governor, three other foreign humanitarian workers were injured. “Among the injured is an activist from the organization's Ukrainian delegation,” he added.

An area at the center of conflict

Since the start of the war in Ukraine in February 2022, the Kherson region has been fiercely contested by both armies. Russian troops control areas south of the Dnieper River. After their departure last year from the city of KhersonThe regional capital is regularly targeted by bombings.

“Ukrainian security forces continue efforts to expand their bridgehead on the left bank of the Dnipro River. Gerson“, the Army General Staff said in a statement Monday morning.

“Despite significant losses, the enemy continues to try to dislodge our units from their positions,” the staff said, adding that “eight” Russian offensive operations had “failed” earlier in the day.