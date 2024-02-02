February 2, 2024

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Two French humanitarian workers were killed in the blast

Two French humanitarian workers were killed in the blast

Rusty Knowles February 2, 2024 1 min read

This Thursday, February 1, two French humanitarian workers were killed in Ukraine. Kyiv accused Moscow of being behind the strike.

The governor of the Kherson region in Ukraine announced this Thursday, February 1, that two French humanitarian workers were killed in Perysla, south of the country.

“Foreign volunteers were killed and wounded following an enemy attack on Perislav,” Oleksandr Prokhudin said in a telegram. Independence of Kyiv.

According to the governor, three other foreign humanitarian workers were injured. “Among the injured is an activist from the organization's Ukrainian delegation,” he added.

An area at the center of conflict

Since the start of the war in Ukraine in February 2022, the Kherson region has been fiercely contested by both armies. Russian troops control areas south of the Dnieper River. After their departure last year from the city of KhersonThe regional capital is regularly targeted by bombings.

“Ukrainian security forces continue efforts to expand their bridgehead on the left bank of the Dnipro River. Gerson“, the Army General Staff said in a statement Monday morning.

“Despite significant losses, the enemy continues to try to dislodge our units from their positions,” the staff said, adding that “eight” Russian offensive operations had “failed” earlier in the day.

See also  The Queen was buried at Windsor

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

“I had the shock of my life! »… He becomes a millionaire in the lottery, but believes it is a scam.

February 1, 2024 Rusty Knowles
1 min read

War in Ukraine: “foreign agents”, Putin critics face harsh punishment if returned to Russia… A rock group is deported to Israel

February 1, 2024 Rusty Knowles
3 min read

Argentina: Miley's deregulation put to trial by parliament: News

February 1, 2024 Rusty Knowles

You may have missed

2 min read

Adele Springsteen, mother of Bruce Springsteen, dies at the age of 98

February 2, 2024 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

NASA announces the launch date of the mission

February 2, 2024 Cheryl Riley
7 min read

MLB Trade Grades: Evaluating Orioles-Brewers Corbin Burnes Trade

February 2, 2024 Joy Love
2 min read

Jim Cramer says Big Tech megacaps valuation is well deserved

February 2, 2024 Len Houle