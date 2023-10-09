October 9, 2023

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Near Gaza, families of Israeli hostages between despair and anger – release

Near Gaza, families of Israeli hostages between despair and anger – release

Rusty Knowles October 9, 2023 2 min read

Reporting

Article reserved for subscribers

Israel-Palestine, an endless conflict?case

With mass hostage-taking this weekend, particularly at a rave party on the border with Gaza, Hamas has moved the conflict within Israeli society.

The pictures went around the world; A group of young people dance to electronic music. The ravers, the dreamers — the party was billed as a “festival for peace” — were surprised by the onslaught of microlites, motorcycles and armed men, “our biggest dream,” says Diamond. She wants to give only her stage name – “out of modesty, not out of fear of telling,” the tattooed young woman wants to clarify. DJ, he is part of this Israeli subculture popular in all social circles, a kind of Israeli version of Burning Man, parties in nature until the early hours often mocking boundaries and codes. “Something’s broken,” he adds. “I close my eyes and think of my friends who were there; I don’t know how I can party again,” she said, rolling a cigarette. She trembles a little. “Imagine that happening to you on acid?”

As of today, the idea of ​​holding a peace festival on the Gaza border in post-October 7 Israel seems ludicrous and farcical. But the former prime minister noted warmly that this was not unusual for Israeli society, which was used to waking up in the morning “without thinking about the conflict”.

See also  Ukrainian army enters Kherson after Russian forces withdraw, Kiev hails 'important victory'

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

The far-right AfD party is making headway, a significant setback for Olaf Scholes’ SDP

October 8, 2023 Rusty Knowles
2 min read

“This is a turning point in Israel’s history” for Ilan Grailsummer

October 8, 2023 Rusty Knowles
2 min read

The Malian army controls the town of Anefis after clashes against the CSP

October 8, 2023 Rusty Knowles

You may have missed

2 min read

Rumor Roundup: Crown Jewel, Firefly Funhouse, Money in the Bank, and more!

October 9, 2023 Roxanne Bacchus
1 min read

SpaceX launches Starlink satellites in Florida

October 9, 2023 Cheryl Riley
1 min read

JJ Watt hails Fred Warner and Dre Greenlaw as best linebacker duo in the NFL – NBC Sports Bay Area & California

October 9, 2023 Joy Love
2 min read

PS5 version: Homebrew Loader by John Tornblum

October 9, 2023 Len Houle