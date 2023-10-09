Near Gaza, families of Israeli hostages between despair and anger – release

The pictures went around the world; A group of young people dance to electronic music. The ravers, the dreamers — the party was billed as a “festival for peace” — were surprised by the onslaught of microlites, motorcycles and armed men, “our biggest dream,” says Diamond. She wants to give only her stage name – “out of modesty, not out of fear of telling,” the tattooed young woman wants to clarify. DJ, he is part of this Israeli subculture popular in all social circles, a kind of Israeli version of Burning Man, parties in nature until the early hours often mocking boundaries and codes. “Something’s broken,” he adds. “I close my eyes and think of my friends who were there; I don’t know how I can party again,” she said, rolling a cigarette. She trembles a little. “Imagine that happening to you on acid?”

As of today, the idea of ​​holding a peace festival on the Gaza border in post-October 7 Israel seems ludicrous and farcical. But the former prime minister noted warmly that this was not unusual for Israeli society, which was used to waking up in the morning “without thinking about the conflict”.