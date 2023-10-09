October 9, 2023

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

The UN condemns the policy of forced nationalization implemented by Russia in the occupied territories

October 9, 2023

Residents of Ukrainian regions under Moscow’s control are virtually forced to adopt Russian citizenship, the UN said. It condemned it on Monday, October 9, insisting that those who oppose it will be detained. Deputy High Commissioner for Human Rights at the Human Rights Council in Geneva. Nada al-Nashib clarified that those who prefer not to accept a Russian passport “Find Your Entanglement”, as they are denied access to essential public services such as healthcare. This situation, Nada al-Nashif explained. “It also increases the risk of arbitrary detention of dissenters.” Follow our live stream.

Many Russian drone strikes are expected. A spokesman for the Ukrainian Air Force said on Sunday that it expects to record Russian drone strikes on its territory during the winter. According to a British newspaper GuardianKyiv is preparing specifically for massive bombing of its energy infrastructure.

11 people were injured in the attack in Kherson. Eleven people were wounded when Russian bombers targeted a residential area on Sunday A nine-month-old baby, according to local authorities. Ukraine retook the city in November 2022, but it remains within firing range of Russian troops.

Two Ukrainian women were killed in Israel. “We have confirmed information about the death of two Ukrainian women [lors de l’attaque du Hamas survenue samedi] In Israel. Both women have lived in this country for a long time.A spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine said on Sunday.

