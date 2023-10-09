More than 800 people died in Israel, 687 in the Gaza Strip

An ever-increasing human population. Hamas attacks More than 800 people have been killed and more than 2,600 injured in Israel to date, according to a press release issued Monday evening, October 9, by the Israeli Government Press Office. For its part, the Palestinian Ministry of Health announced that 687 people had been killed and more than 3,700 injured in Israeli bombings in the Gaza Strip. Follow our live stream.

Quai d’Orsay “Without Message” 14 French citizens in Israel, including a 12-year-old minor. “This number is still subject to change.According to a press release issued on Monday evening, October 9. “The information we have allows us to assume that it is very possible that some of them were kidnapped.”The Ministry of External Affairs adds.

A second Frenchman has been confirmed dead. The External Affairs Minister announced this on Monday afternoon. “We offer our condolences to his loved ones and are in contact with his family and the Israeli authorities to offer him our full support in this ordeal.”The Quai d’Orsay declared.

About ten rallies were organized in France in support of Israel. In Paris, Griff called “All the Friends of Israel” A walk from Place Victor-Hugo towards the Trocadero in the 16th arrondissement. Gatherings were also held in the regions. Several hundred people gathered in Nice in the early afternoon in front of the town hall, decorated with a large Israeli flag. They also gather in the square in front of the Great Synagogue in Bordeaux, Strasbourg, Nancy, Tours, Lille, Montpellier and Marseille.

Benjamin Netanyahu promises “Change the Middle East”. “What Hamas is going through will be difficult and terrible.”The Israeli prime minister told senior local officials in southern Israel, where terrorists from the Palestinian movement launched a surprise attack on Saturday morning.

A “Total Blockade” of the Gaza Strip. “No electricity, no water, no gas, everything is closed”Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant made the announcement in a video communicated by his services. “We fight animals and act accordingly”, he added in Hebrew in this message. According to the Israeli government press office, Hamas has “More than 100 prisoners”.