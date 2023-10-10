According to recent reports, more than 900 people were killed in the attack on Israeli soil

The United States, France, Germany, England, and Italy expressed their support for Israel in a joint statement
The US, France, Germany, UK and Italy expressed their support in a joint statement on Monday evening “Firm and united” To Israel, condemnation “unclear” Hamas and “Horrible Acts of Terrorism” in it.
Five Western countries “Stay united and united” To ensure that the Jewish state “Able to defend himself” Further “Establishing the Conditions for a Peaceful and Integrated Middle East”.
“We make it clear that Hamas’s actions have no justification, no legitimacy, and must be universally condemned. There is no justification for terrorism.”Write US Presidents Joe Biden and French Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholes and British Prime Ministers Rishi Sunak and Italian Giorgia Meloni in this speech posted by Emmanuel Macron on X (formerly Twitter).
“Our nations support Israel’s efforts to defend itself and its people against these atrocities.Add Washington, Paris, Berlin, London and Rome. We all recognize the legitimate aspirations of the Palestinian people and support equal justice and freedom for Israelis and Palestinians..
“But let us make no mistake: Hamas does not represent these aspirations and offers nothing but more terror and bloodshed to the Palestinian people. »
“We call on other extremist groups or any government that tries to take advantage of the situation, especially Iran, not to try to use this situation for other purposes or to extend the conflict beyond Gaza.”Adds text.
The correction was issued at 1:30 p.m. This last sentence referring to Iran was not found in the five-nation final report. This is the version published on X by Emmanuel Macron, who mentioned it on the French president’s account before the message was deleted. Final press release, Since reprinted in X by Emmanuel Macronsays: “We insist that no other actor hostile to Israel seeks to exploit these attacks. »
