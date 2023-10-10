Israeli army on Hamas: “We will reach them everywhere”

The cookies and similar technologies we use at Mediapart are of different types and allow us to pursue different purposes.

Some are necessary for the operation of the Site and Mobile Application (you cannot refuse them). Others are optional but serve to facilitate your experience as a reader and help support MediaPart in a specific way. You can decline or accept them below depending on their purpose.

Do you agree that Mediapart uses cookies or similar technologies for the following purposes?

You can make your choice in each category by activating or deactivating the switch button.

Required for operation

Site or Application Connecting subscribers, measuring anonymous visitors, sending push notifications, monitoring downtime, highlighting our services: these tools are necessary to monitor the operation of our services and their proper functioning. Learn more

Here are the various cookies and similar technologies included in this category: Authentication cookies : Subscriber link.

: Subscriber link. On the internet : Anonymous audience measurement

: Anonymous audience measurement Display of multimedia editorial content : Videos (YouTube, Dailymotion, Vimeo, INA), Social Networks (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Pinterest), Documents (Scribd, Document Cloud, Slideshare), Sounds (SoundCloud, Spotify, Deezer), Maps (Google Maps, Mapbox, Assist with media integration in CartoDB, uMap), infographics (Highcharts, GitHub, Datawrapper, Flourish, Infogram, ThingLink, jQuery, Google Fonts, Bootstrap), live blogs (24liveblog, CoverItLive), journal and club publications (Embed Club Publications).

: Videos (YouTube, Dailymotion, Vimeo, INA), Social Networks (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Pinterest), Documents (Scribd, Document Cloud, Slideshare), Sounds (SoundCloud, Spotify, Deezer), Maps (Google Maps, Mapbox, Assist with media integration in CartoDB, uMap), infographics (Highcharts, GitHub, Datawrapper, Flourish, Infogram, ThingLink, jQuery, Google Fonts, Bootstrap), live blogs (24liveblog, CoverItLive), journal and club publications (Embed Club Publications). type format : Optional questionnaires to gather reader feedback on our digital products.

: Optional questionnaires to gather reader feedback on our digital products. Datatag (website only) : Technical indicators and load balancing.

: Technical indicators and load balancing. Selligent (website only) : Communicating with the subscriber, highlighting services, offers and benefits.

: Communicating with the subscriber, highlighting services, offers and benefits. Module (on application only) : Sends push notifications and in-app messages.

: Sends push notifications and in-app messages. Firebase Cloud Messaging (app only) : Push notifications are required to work on Android.

: Push notifications are required to work on Android. Microsoft App Center (app only) : A system for updating and tracking application failures. See also Training of Ukrainian pilots on F-16s has already "started", NATO chief assures

These tools allow us to collect site and mobile app traffic statistics, understand usage, detect potential issues, and improve the ergonomics of our products. Learn more

Here are the third-party tools included in this category: On the internet : Visitor measurement is tied to subscriber identifier.

: Visitor measurement is tied to subscriber identifier. CrazyEggs (website only) : Customer Journey Analysis.

Mediapart has no ads. But we promote our content and services on other platforms and social networks. To do this, we use technologies made available by certain advertisers. Learn more

Here are the third-party tools included in this category: Facebook (website only) : Target audience on social networks to promote Mediapart.