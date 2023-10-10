Trials continue and the humanitarian situation worsens – liberation

Four days after the attack, rocket fire continued and the extent of the killings perpetrated on the kibbutz was revealed.

The fourth day of the war between Israel and Hamas in the 75-year conflict marked the Gaza Strip’s worst airstrikes. In response to the Hamas attack on Israel on Saturday October 7, the Jewish state has imposed since Monday the most unprecedented in its history. “full seat” The attacks originated in the Gaza Strip, trapping its 2.3 million residents. Over 200 airstrikes have reduced entire neighborhoods to piles of rubble. In its latest count on Tuesday evening, the Palestinian Ministry of Health reported 900 dead and 4,600 wounded.

In Israel, funerals followed one another, interrupted by warning sirens. Rockets fired from Gaza continue to fall in many parts of the country. The country mourns more than 1,200 deaths, the newspaper Yediot Aharonot reported, the majority civilians. The newspaper also said that 200 people abducted by Hamas in Israeli territory are being held hostage in Gaza. Complicating the Israeli forces’ military response, the Palestinian Islamist group threatened to execute a prisoner for each Palestinian home without warning.

By the end of the day on Tuesday, October 10, tensions appeared to be rising along the border between Israel and Lebanon, raising fears of a new front opening and possible territorial expansion. Israeli forces said rockets had been fired into Israel from southern Lebanon, and Hezbollah — which, like Hamas, is backed by Iran — fired an anti-tank missile at an army vehicle. In response, Israeli helicopters targeted Hezbollah observation posts. On Tuesday evening, residents of the Israeli town of Metula on the border with Lebanon were asked to leave by local authorities.

“It’s a Massacre”

Israeli security forces announced on Tuesday that they had killed Palestinian Economy Minister Juwad Abu Smalla, accused of managing Hamas funds, in an airstrike in Gaza. The army, which claims to have recaptured the Gaza border, also claims to have found it “About 1,500 bodies” Hamas militants on Israeli soil since Saturday. Especially the infiltrators in Zigim, the kibbutz near the border.

On Tuesday, they allowed reporters into another kibbutz, Kfar Asa, which is very close to the border with Gaza. Saturday shows the devastation after the attack: the bodies of Israeli residents and Hamas fighters amid burned houses and charred cars. “It’s not a war, it’s not a battlefield, it’s a massacre” Israeli Major General Itai Veruv was quoted as saying by Reuters. “Children, mothers, fathers, in their rooms, shelters, you see how the terrorists killed them.” He compared and described the horror of the scene “Massacres” past time “more than 100” A spokesman for the NGO Zaka said people were killed in the Biri kibbutz.

In a report issued by the UN Permanent Commission of Inquiry on Human Rights Violations in the Palestinian Territories and Israel, “Collecting and Preserving Evidence of War Crimes Committed by All Parties” Since Saturday’s attacks.

Seat

approves “Legitimate Concerns for Israel’s Security” And his insistence “Absolute Condemnation” of “Hate Attacks” Hamas, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said “deep regret” Through the blockade of Gaza. On Monday, Hamas calls out fighters“animals”, Israel’s Defense Minister announced “No electricity, no food, no water, no fuel”, They will not be allowed to enter the border. He said this during a meeting with soldiers on the Gaza border on Tuesday evening “Any Restrictions” Raised and announced in protest against Hamas “Transition to a large-scale attack”.

“The humanitarian situation in Gaza was very difficult before the war, and it will now deteriorate exponentially.” Guterres was concerned. UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Dürk declared that imposing the blockade would endanger civilian lives. “Prohibited by International Humanitarian Law” – He urged Hamas to release captured civilians, just as it had taken hostages.

According to the United Nations, 180,000 residents of Gaza, a densely populated, impoverished territory under Israeli blockade since 2007, are homeless today. Hospitals are already facing shortages of medical equipment and power outages. Morgues are full, and blasted roads often prevent emergency crews from reaching the sites of strikes. Residents take shelter in schools or municipal buildings. But for one young Gazan quoted by Reuters, “Nowhere in Gaza is safe.”