War in Ukraine: “foreign agents”, Putin critics face harsh punishment if returned to Russia… A rock group is deported to Israel

Members of a Russian rock band protesting the war in Ukraine have left Thailand for Israel, a week after authorities threatened to deport them to Moscow for working on the tourist island of Phuket without permits, the group and Thai police said.

Human rights activists have warned that seven members of the Bi-2 rock band will be severely punished if they are returned to Russia. Several members of the group hold dual Russian and Israeli citizenship. Thai deputy police chief Suraset Hagburn said the Pi-2 members had asked to be extradited to Israel. He added that the group was fined for working without permission. Bi-2 also mentioned on its Facebook page that all the members have moved from Thailand to Tel Aviv.

The group is known for its condemnation of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The Russian Ministry of Justice has summoned Bi-2 singer Igor Portnik“Foreign Agent” After he criticized last year Russian President Vladimir Putin. Phil Robertson, deputy director for Asia at Human Rights Watch, welcomed Thailand's decision to allow the group to travel to Israel. “Human rights concerns prevail over Thailand's decision to allow all members of the Bi-2 group to travel safely to Israel”He declared.