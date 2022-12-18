December 18, 2022

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Webb Space Telescope allows us to

Image from NASA’s Webb Telescope reveals early star formation in ‘rare’ discovery

Cheryl Riley December 18, 2022 4 min read

James Webb Space Telescope The team announced Thursday that scientists have detected dozens of energetic jets and outflows from young stars previously hidden by clouds of dust in one of the first iconic images of the $10 billion observatory.

In a statement, NASA said the “rare” discovery — including a paper published in the Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society this month — marked the beginning of a new era of investigation of star formation, as well as how massive nearby stars radiate. May affect the evolution of the planets.

Cosmic slopes of the Carina Nebulawithin star cluster NGC 3324, seen at a new wavelength using Webb’s telescope capabilities allow researchers to track the motion of other features previously captured by the Hubble Space Telescope.

By analyzing data from a specific wavelength of infrared light, astronomers have discovered twenty previously unknown outbursts from extremely young stars revealed by molecular hydrogen.

Stunning NASA images reveal the surface of IO, which is associated with the volcano

Dozens of jets and outflows from previously hidden young stars have been revealed in this new image of cosmic descents from the Near Infrared Camera (NIRCam) of NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope. This image separates several wavelengths of light from the first image revealed on July 12, 2022, which highlights molecular hydrogen, a vital ingredient for star formation. The insets on the right side highlight three regions of cosmic ramps with particularly active molecular hydrogen flows. In this image, the red, green, and blue of Webb’s NIRCam data are mapped at 4.7, 4.44, and 1.87 μm (filters F470N, F444W, and F187N, respectively).
(Credits: NASA, ESA, CSA, and STScI. Image processing: J. DePasquale (STScI).)

See also  A SpaceX capsule to dock with the International Space Station carrying international astronauts

Molecular hydrogen is a vital ingredient in star formation and a good way to track the early stages of this process.

“When young stars collect material from the gas and dust around them, most of them also eject some of that material back from their polar regions in jets and outflows. These jets then act like a snowplow, sweeping into the surrounding environment. Visible molecular hydrogen sweeps away,” NASA explained. He is excited by these jets in Webb’s notes.

Things have been discovered: including “mini-fountains” and a “disturbing giant stretching light-years from forming stars”.

Image of the cosmic cliffs, a region at the edge of a gas giant cavity within NGC 3324, taken by the Near Infrared Webcam (NIRCam), with compass arrows, scale bar and color key for reference. The north and east compass arrow shows the image's direction in the sky. Note that the relationship between north and east in the sky (as seen from below) is inverted relative to the directional arrows on the Earth map (as seen from above). The scale bar is indicated in light years, which is the distance light travels in one Earth year. Light takes two years to travel a distance equal to the length of the tape. One light year is about 5.88 trillion miles or 9.46 trillion kilometers. This image shows the near-infrared wavelengths of light translated into the colors of visible light. The color key shows the NIRCam filters that were used when collecting the light. The color of each filter name is the color of the visible light used to represent the infrared light passing through that filter. Webb's NIRCam was built by a team at the University of Arizona and Lockheed Martin's Advanced Technology Center.

Image of the cosmic cliffs, a region at the edge of a giant gaseous cavity within NGC 3324, taken by the Near Infrared Webcam (NIRCam), with compass arrows, scale bar and color key for reference. The north and east compass arrow shows the image’s direction in the sky. Note that the relationship between north and east in the sky (as seen from below) is inverted relative to the directional arrows on the Earth map (as seen from above). The scale bar is indicated in light years, which is the distance light travels in one Earth year. Light takes two years to travel a distance equal to the length of the tape. One light year is about 5.88 trillion miles or 9.46 trillion kilometers. This image shows the near-infrared wavelengths of light translated into the colors of visible light. The color key shows the NIRCam filters that were used when collecting the light. The color of each filter name is the color of the visible light used to represent the infrared light passing through that filter. Webb’s NIRCam was built by a team at the University of Arizona and Lockheed Martin’s Advanced Technology Center.
(Image: NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI)

See also  Does your nose help choose your friends?

Russia’s space capsule is likely leaking due to a micrometer stroke, official says

Previous observations of the jets and outflows looked mostly at nearby regions and more sophisticated objects already detectable in Hubble’s wavelengths.

The agency noted, “Webb’s unparalleled sensitivity allows the most remote regions to be observed, while its infrared probes enter the smallest stages to sample dust. Together, this provides astronomers with unprecedented insight into environments that resemble the birthplace of our solar system.” .

What looks a lot like rocky mountains on a moonlit evening is actually the edge of the nearby, young star-forming region NGC 3324 in the Carina Nebula. Taken in infrared light by the Near Infrared Camera (NIRCam) on NASA's James Webb Space Telescope, this image reveals previously obscured regions of star birth.

What looks a lot like rocky mountains on a moonlit evening is actually the edge of the nearby, young star-forming region NGC 3324 in the Carina Nebula. Taken in infrared light by the Near Infrared Camera (NIRCam) on NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope, this image reveals previously obscured regions of star birth.
(NASA, ESA, Canadian Space Agency, and STScI)

Many of these protostars are set to become low-mass stars, such as the Sun.

This is the period of star formationNASA added that it’s especially hard to catch because it’s relatively ephemeral.

Click here for the FOX NEWS app

Webb’s observations are also helping astronomers shed light on how active star-forming regions are.

By comparing the location of previously known outflows in this region with Hubble data from 16 years ago, scientists were able to track the speed and direction in which the jets were moving.

Julia Mostow is a correspondent for Fox News and Fox Business Digital.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

4 min read

The Perseverance rover is about to have its first big mission on Mars

December 17, 2022 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

SpaceX is sending two communications satellites into orbit for its 200th launch

December 17, 2022 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

Watch a SpaceX rocket launch 2 communications satellites into orbit today (December 16)

December 17, 2022 Cheryl Riley

You may have missed

2 min read

Sharon Osbourne has been released from hospital after a medical emergency

December 18, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
4 min read

Image from NASA’s Webb Telescope reveals early star formation in ‘rare’ discovery

December 18, 2022 Cheryl Riley
3 min read

JD Martinez Dodgers deal

December 18, 2022 Joy Love
3 min read

John Carmack says Meta “constantly sabotages itself” for its VR efforts

December 18, 2022 Len Houle