In 2023, a new Wii U is sold

the Wee yo It certainly wasn’t the most successful console Nintendo has ever released, and while some may remember it fondly in 2023, at least one person bought a brand new Wii U from a store as if it were 2013 all over again.

It was launched in 2012, The Wii U was Nintendo’s follow-up to the hugely popular Wii console. While the Wii would become one of the best-selling video game consoles of all time, things turned out very differently for the Wii U and its console tablet. The console never came close to selling as well as the Wii, and by 2017, Nintendo had moved on to the Switch, which would continue to outperform Wii U lifetime sales in Her first year. But now we can add another Wii U sale to its tally.

This curious statistic comes from Matt Piscatella, CEO at Circana (formerly NPD). Which was posted on Twitter (X? Whatever) This new Wii U went on sale in the US in September. According to Piscatella, this is the first time a new Wii U has been sold in the US since May 2022. It’s also pretty strange, now that I think about it. Sirkana Tracks “Individual sales data at the store level“To monitor what people buy and sell. Then they sell that data to people who are interested in it. What that also means is that this Wii U was not used at GameStop or something like that. This was a ‘new’ sealed Wii U console that was sold Finally, a decade after its launch.

How did this happen? We don’t know for sure, but as people who have worked in retail at large chains pointed out in the comments under Piscatella’s tweet, this is not uncommon. Talking to some people I know who have worked at stores like Walmart and Target, old things can get buried in the back. Or maybe the Wii U has been sitting on a store shelf in Georgia or Montana for the past decade, and finally, after a decade, someone decided to buy it and play some games Super Mario 3D World. I hope they enjoy it!

Piscatella also added that three new PS Vitas were purchased in November 2021. I’m thrilled that these forgotten consoles, locked in boxes, buried in storage or lost inside rundown Best Buys, are finding homes. Brings a tear to my eye.

