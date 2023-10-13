Site News: So, where’s the Sonic Superstars review?

It’s Friday the 13th, and in addition to a slew of spooky-themed articles, you may have seen reviews of Sonic Superstars being broadcast live on gaming outlets around the web. And after you’ve seen that, you may have come to Nintendo Life looking for our verdict on the Switch version. And after you saw this article on the home page, you now Wondering where the devil is…

Unfortunately, we have yet to receive a Switch review code for Sonic Superstars. we He was The pre-launch code for the game was kindly provided on PlayStation, so we were able to get a feel for it after our hands-on time at Summer Game Fest in June, but more importantly we haven’t played the Switch version yet, and so our review can’t be presented alongside the other ports.

in generalOur impressions of the PlayStation version were positive. Our friends at Push Square have done it Their Sonic review is live now, so be sure to check it out if you simply have to move quickly and see how the gameplay holds up in Sonic Returns 2D. However, you’ll have to wait a little longer for our Switch verdict considering how the experience translates to Nintendo’s console.

We do our best to publish reviews in a timely manner, which has become increasingly challenging at this busy time of year, as Switch codes often arrive on launch day, or in some cases, not at all. We’re just as frustrated as you, especially with physical copies of Sonic Superstars appearing earlier this week ahead of the game’s official launch next Tuesday, October 17.

Rest assured that once we have access, we’ll be working our way through the Switch version and will be evaluating it with you as soon as possible. In the meantime, thanks for your understanding.