Baidu's Ernie AI chatbot to power Samsung's new Galaxy S24 smartphones

This comes a week after Samsung unveiled its latest lineup of Galaxy S24 phones equipped with AI-powered features, as the South Korean electronics giant attempts to surpass the likes of Apple's latest iPhones using this technology.

“Now featuring Ernie’s comprehension and generation capabilities, the upgraded Samsung Note Assistant can translate content as well as summarize long content into clear, intelligently structured formats with the click of a button, simplifying comprehensive text organization,” the companies said in a statement.

Samsung was not among the top 5 smartphone vendors in China.

Apple was the largest smartphone seller in China by shipments in 2023, accounting for 17.3% of the market share in the country, IDC data showed on Thursday. Honor came in second place with a market share of 16.8%, followed by Vivo, Huawei and Oppo.

the Ernie 4.0 has been released in October. Baidu claims it is “the most powerful version of the Ernie Foundation model to date,” with full capabilities for understanding, generation, reasoning, and memory.