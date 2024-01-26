January 26, 2024

Baidu's Ernie AI chatbot to power Samsung's new Galaxy S24 smartphones

Len Houle January 26, 2024 2 min read

Samsung Galaxy S24 smartphones during a media preview event in Seoul, South Korea, on Monday, January 15, 2024. Samsung, the world's most prolific smartphone maker, is leaning on artificial intelligence as the key to unlocking more sales this year. . Photographer: Seung-jun Cho/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Seungjun Cho | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Baidu AI Cloud will integrate its Ernie chatbot into Samsung Galaxy S24 smartphones, allowing users to translate calls in real-time, among other features.

Ernie is the Chinese tech giant's answer to OpenAI's ChatGPT, an AI-powered chatbot capable of generating human responses to user prompts.

