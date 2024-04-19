In an unusual vote, Democrats save the measure to allow a vote on the Ukraine bill

House Republicans took a decisive step late Thursday night toward bringing up a long-stalled foreign aid bill to Ukraine and Israel, after having to rely on Democratic votes to move a plan for consideration out of key committee and onto the table.

The 9-3 vote in the crucial Rules Committee was an early step in the complex process the House is expected to go through over the next two days to approve the $95 billion aid package. This reflects the extent of the far-right's anger at House Speaker Mike Johnson's plan to move forward with the legislation despite opposition from conservative Republicans, and highlights the extent to which the Speaker of Parliament is forced to rely on Democrats to push him across the finish line.

In a fit of anger, three far-right Republicans on the committee, which controls the legislation that goes before the House, refused to support the rule necessary to advance the foreign aid bill, putting it on track to die in committee. But Democrats on the committee stepped in to save her, in an unusual violation of norms.

All Democrats voted to push the plan out of committee.

The Rules Committee has traditionally been a body of the Speaker, and legislation is usually brought to the House by a straight party vote.