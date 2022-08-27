Intel Z790 motherboards are listed with DDR5-6800 and DDR4-5333 memory support

Intel Z790 motherboards support DDR5-6800 . memory

Here are some initial details about Intel Z790 memory support.

We received documents for the upcoming MSI Z790 series motherboards, including their specifications. The docs confirm that these motherboards will support the JEDEC DDR5-5600 specification by default (for Alder Lake that was 4800 Mbps).

The MSI MEG Z790 Series supports up to 6800+ million hops/sec in 1 DIMM per channel (1DPC) and a single order configuration. For two-tier memory, this speed will drop to 6400 MB/s. For comparison, MSI’s Z690 Premium MEG boards such as GODLIKE, ACE, or UNIFY support DDR5 memory up to 6666 million megabytes/sec, while the high-end chip (MPG) has up to 6,400 million megabytes/sec.

MSI Z790 motherboard with DDR5 memory, Source: VideoCardz

Z790 motherboards will also be available with DDR4 memory that supports speeds of up to 5333 MT/s in 1DPC and 1R configurations. The fastest MSI Z690 DDR4 motherboard supports memory up to 5200 MT/s.

MSI Z790 motherboard with DDR4 memory, Source: VideoCardz

Interestingly, none of the MSI X670E motherboards that are actually listed on the official websites have memory specifications. Therefore, one cannot accurately determine whether the Z790 or X670E series supports faster memory, or perhaps there is no difference at all.

In fact, neither ASUS nor Gigabyte nor ASRock list the memory specifications, But Biostar does (Thanks to dudulab for letting us know). According to the X670E Valkyrie specification, it supports overclocked DDR5-6000 memory.

AMD has yet to reveal details about its EXPO technology for DDR5 memory overclocking profiles. This information has not yet been shared by any board partner or even AMD itself.





