Is Outlook down? Thousands of users have reported problems with the Microsoft email system

Washington (AP) — Thousands of Microsoft Outlook users reported problems accessing and using the email platform Monday morning.

Reports of outages and issues in Microsoft 365 peaked at about 18,000 shortly after 11 a.m. EST, according to outage tracker. downdetector . Reports seem to have declined significantly since then.

Most reports expressed problems with Outlook. Many users of Microsoft’s email platform shared their frustration on social media, with some noting that they could not log into or load their accounts.

The company said it was “investigating an issue with accessing Outlook on the web” in a Twitter thread posted to its Microsoft 365 Status account — and added that a “downstream impact” was also identified for Microsoft Teams, SharePoint Online, and OneDrive for Business.

Microsoft 365 Status later said that it had re-updated and seen an improvement in the service – confirming that affected services will soon recover.

In a statement sent to the Associated Press Monday afternoon, Microsoft said it has “resolved an issue that prevents users from accessing some of our services.”