Jabra Elite 85t noise canceling device is on sale at the best price yet

If you’re in the market for a great pair of noise-canceling earbuds, it’s hard to go wrong with Jabra’s Elite 85t, which is a comfortable fit. On sale on Amazon now with a pair of Qi-certified wireless charging pads for only $149.99 ($80 off). While the Elite 85t isn’t Jabra’s latest model, it still offers good noise cancellation, solid on-ear controls, and the ability to pair two devices at once—a feature still lacking on many true wireless earbuds. It also comes with a case that charges wirelessly or via USB-C, and has an IPX4 rating for water and sweat resistance. Read our review.



Jabra Elite 85t (with two wireless charging pads) Jabra’s Elite 85t has noise cancellation and a semi-open design, which allows it to breathe a bit more than the company’s other models. However, one of its most impressive features is its ability to handle multiple Bluetooth connections simultaneously.

The 12.9-inch iPad Pro is a capable device, but it can’t do everything. Fortunately, there are accessories like the well-designed Magic Keyboard from Apple, which allow you to turn the 12.9-inch iPad Pro into something akin to a traditional laptop. The latest model can accommodate the thicker 2021 iPad Pro — as well as the 3rd, 4th, and 5th generation models — but, other than that, the rugged keyboard case shares the same design as the previous model, providing an excellent trackpad and comfortable backlit keyboard to type on. .

The Apple Magic Keyboard for 12.9-inch iPad Pro usually costs $349 On sale now in white on Amazon for $293, best price so far. The retailer is also discounting the keyboard case in other configurations, including configurations that are compatible with the 11-inch iPad Pro, 2020 iPad Air and The upcoming iPad Air with Apple’s M1 chip. This model, while a far cry from its all-time low of $249, is now on sale on Amazon for $288 instead of $299.99. Read our 2020 Magic Keyboard review



Apple Magic Keyboard (2021) Apple’s Magic Keyboard for the M1-equipped 12.9-inch iPad Pro touts the same features as the first model introduced in 2020, including USB-C trans-charging and an impressive keyboard. The latest version varies in size, however, allowing it to accommodate the thicker 5th generation iPad Pro.

If you are in the market for an app-connected smart lock, Amazon And the All are sold by Best Buy Latest August Smart Wi-Fi Lock for $198.59 instead of $229.99. Although we’ve seen the fourth-generation model reach $169.99 in the past, this is the lowest price any retailer sold this year. The Alexa-powered mini lock is compatible with most US deadbolt locks and is easier to set up and install than its predecessor. Plus, unlike the larger last-generation model, it doesn’t require an external bridge to connect – just add the lock to your existing Wi-Fi through the August smartphone app. Read our review.



August Wi-Fi Smart Lock (4th generation) The newest and coolest in August is the Wi-Fi Smart Lock, one that easily adapts to the current deadbolt. Unlike its predecessor, this version does not require an external bridge for a Wi-Fi connection.

If you don’t need a lot of horsepower or storage when it comes to computing, Asus’s Chromebook Detachable CM3 – our pick for Best Detachable Chromebook Offered for sale today at the best price yet. Now, the convertible Chromebook is Available at Best Buy With 64GB of storage and 4GB of RAM for $329.99, $40 off its regular price. The CM3 is a 10.5-inch tablet with a detachable keyboard, garage stylus, and dual foldable kickstand, allowing you to fold the tablet so you can use it as a laptop or lay it horizontally. The convertible Chromebook also has a battery life of around 13 hours, however, note that it only comes with a USB-C port and a 3.5mm audio jack, as far as the ports are concerned. Read our review.

Here are some other great deals coming this weekend