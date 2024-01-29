Jack Harlow's “Lovin on Me” tops the Hot 100 for a fourth week – Billboard

Jack Harlow's “Lovin on Me” reached a fourth non-consecutive week at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. With the song, which debuted at the top in early December, the rapper rewrote his longest reign on the chart, among its three leaders, after… He judged “First Class” for three weeks in April and May 2022. He also judged “Industry Baby” with Lil Nas X for one week in October 2021.

Additionally, “Lose Control” became singer-songwriter Teddy Swims' first Top 100 hit, jumping from No. 8 to No. 4. It also became the best-selling single of the week.

The Hot 100 combines all genres of US streaming (official audio and official video), radio airplay and sales data, with the latter measure reflecting purchases of physical singles and digital tracks from full-service digital music retailers; Digital individual sales from direct-to-consumer (D2C) sites are excluded from the chart calculations. All charts (dated February 3, 2024) will be updated on Billboard.com tomorrow, January 30.

Harlow's “Lovin on Me,” released on Generation Now/Atlantic Records, attracted 74 million radio audience impressions (up 10%), 27.4 million streams (up 3%) and 6,000 downloads sold (down 11%) On January 19th. -25 week tracking, according to Luminate.

The song bounces back from No. 2 for a fifth week atop the streaming songs chart. Adds a second week at No. 1 on Radio Songs; It drops by 2-3 frames after digital song sales. “Lovin on Me” simultaneously tops the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs and Hot Rap Songs charts, which use the same methodology as the Hot 100, for an eleventh week each.

The track is currently a single from Harlow, whose latest album, Jackman., debuted at No. 8 on the Billboard 200 last May, becoming his third Top 10 collection. (The song's hook samples singer Delbert “Del” Greer's 1995 hit “Whatever.”)

Taylor Swift's “Cruel Summer” rose 3-2 on the Hot 100, after four non-consecutive weeks at No. 1 starting in October, and Tate McRae's “Greedy” returned to No. 3, up from No. 4.

Teddy Swims' “Lose Control” reached 8-4 on the Hot 100, two weeks after becoming his first top 10 hit. At the same time he became his first commander on a painting Songs chart, up 3-1 in digital song sales (7,000, up 22%). It also pays 9-6 in streaming songs (18.6 million, up 12%) and 23-18 in radio songs (30.7 million), up 12% in each measure.

Zack Bryan's “I Remember Everything,” featuring Kacey Musgraves, has gone 6-5 on the Hot 100, after being at the top for a week upon its debut last September. It topped multiple Hot Rock & Alternative Songs and Hot Rock Songs charts for its twenty-second week each and Hot Country Songs for its eighteenth week.

Ariana Grande “Yes, and?” It fell to number six on the Hot 100, a week after its eighth career leader. In its second week of release, it attracted 25.9 million radio reach (up 5%), 16.6 million streams (down 39%) and 3,000 sales (down 95%). The lead single from her seventh studio album, Eternal sunshinescheduled for March 8 (as announced on January 17), is at number one in its second week on the multi-metric Hot Dance/Electronic Songs chart.

Doja Cat boasts two consecutive top 10 hits on the Hot 100, both from her album carmine: “Agora Hills” returns to the region at a new No. 7, up from No. 11, where it won top honors in Airplay Gainer (57.7 million, up 14%), and “Paint the Town Red” falls 7-8, after leading for three Non-consecutive weeks starting in September.

SZA's “Snooze” is at No. 9 on the Hot 100, after reaching No. 2, topping the multi-metric Hot R&B Songs chart for a 26th week.

Among the top 10 on the Hot 100, 21 Savage's “Redrum” fell from No. 5, where it debuted a week earlier, to No. 10. The American dream rules the Billboard 200 for a second week.

