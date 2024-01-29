“Squid Game” star Lee Byung-hun's home was robbed and ransacked

Lee Byung Hun Maybe he wants to throw the whole 'Squid game' at someone… because the Netflix star's house was attacked by burglars.

… One of Lee's employees stopped by his Los Angeles-area home last week to find the place ransacked, law enforcement sources told TMZ. We're told the burglars smashed a sliding glass door to get into the house.

We're told the incident occurred while the “Squid Game” star was out of town…but it's unclear what, if anything, items were stolen, and what the value of those items is. Cops say Lee will check his belongings when he gets home to see if anything is missing.

Our law enforcement sources tell us cops don't believe Lee was targeted here…instead, police say this appears to be the work of one of the burglary crews that have been robbing affluent neighborhoods throughout Los Angeles.

One of the recent robberies that occurred Lena Waithe …As we told you at the beginning, Lena was hit with nearly $200,000 worth of jewelry when the robbers He broke into her house While she was out of town.





