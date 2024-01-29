January 29, 2024

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

“Squid Game” star Lee Byung-hun's home was robbed and ransacked

“Squid Game” star Lee Byung-hun's home was robbed and ransacked

Roxanne Bacchus January 29, 2024 2 min read

Exclusive

Squid Game star Lee Byung Hun

A house was robbed and destroyed!!!

1/29/2024 at 12:50 AM PST

Lee Byung Hun Maybe he wants to throw the whole 'Squid game' at someone… because the Netflix star's house was attacked by burglars.

… One of Lee's employees stopped by his Los Angeles-area home last week to find the place ransacked, law enforcement sources told TMZ. We're told the burglars smashed a sliding glass door to get into the house.

We're told the incident occurred while the “Squid Game” star was out of town…but it's unclear what, if anything, items were stolen, and what the value of those items is. Cops say Lee will check his belongings when he gets home to see if anything is missing.

Our law enforcement sources tell us cops don't believe Lee was targeted here…instead, police say this appears to be the work of one of the burglary crews that have been robbing affluent neighborhoods throughout Los Angeles.

One of the recent robberies that occurred Lena Waithe …As we told you at the beginning, Lena was hit with nearly $200,000 worth of jewelry when the robbers He broke into her house While she was out of town.



TMZ Studios

We're told there have been no arrests in either case as LAPD continues to investigate.



© 2024 EHM Productions.
All rights reserved.

See also  Former bassist Bon Jovi and founding member Alec Jon Mithlash dies

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Mona Lisa: Soup thrown on the painting at the Louvre Museum in Paris – French Public Radio

January 29, 2024 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

Brad Pitt is said to be “clinging out hope” that his relationship with his older children will change radically

January 28, 2024 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

SNL host Dakota Johnson eclipses Trump with a Taylor Swift shoutout

January 28, 2024 Roxanne Bacchus

You may have missed

2 min read

“Squid Game” star Lee Byung-hun's home was robbed and ransacked

January 29, 2024 Roxanne Bacchus
3 min read

An entirely new class of life has been found in the human digestive system: ScienceAlert

January 29, 2024 Cheryl Riley
4 min read

Arc's new iPhone browser wants to be your search companion

January 29, 2024 Len Houle
5 min read

Norway defends deep-sea mining as a necessary step into the unknown

January 29, 2024 Frank Tomlinson