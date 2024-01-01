Japan issues a tsunami warning after a series of strong earthquakes

TOKYO – Japan was hit by a series of powerful earthquakes on New Year's Day, killing at least three people, reducing hundreds of buildings to rubble and forcing tens of thousands to flee to higher ground.

The Japan Meteorological Agency said the earthquakes occurred off the coast of Ishikawa shortly after 4 p.m. local time (2 a.m. ET), with one of them measuring 7.6.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told reporters that he would personally lead the country's disaster response, and had already been in contact with the mayors of two cities on the Noto Peninsula that were severely affected by the quakes, Suzu and Wajima, both about 325 miles west of Japan. Tokyo.

So far, three deaths have been reported – two in the city of Nanao and one in the town of Shika, Japanese broadcaster NTV reported, citing information from local police. All of them were due to the collapse of buildings.

Kishida said search and rescue teams have been sent to the stricken cities, but manpower and supplies may have to be brought in by boat because many roads in the area have been damaged.

Kishida said that large areas of the region were cut off from electricity, water and mobile phone services as a result of the earthquakes.

Tsunami warnings were issued following the quakes in coastal Niigata, Toyama and Ishikawa prefectures, where 33,000 buildings were without power as of 6 p.m. (4 a.m. ET), according to Hokoriko Electric Power Company. a company.

Japan Public Broadcasting Corporation NHK TV It warned that the quakes could produce waves as high as 17 feet and urged people on the entire West Coast to evacuate.

The tsunami warning level was downgraded later Monday, and so far, the tallest wave reported was about 4 feet high and was detected in the port city of Wajima, the radio reported.

However, the quakes were so strong that they were felt on the other side of the country in Tokyo, according to the radio.

An aerial photo shows a fire caused by a massive earthquake in the city of Wajima, Ishikawa Prefecture, Japan, on Monday. Takehito Kobayashi/Yomiuri Shimbun via AP

A video was posted on X The photo showed a train station in Kanazawa, the capital of Ishikawa Prefecture, shaking and losing strength during an earthquake. last The video showed a family clinging on as they could as their Kanazawa apartment shook violently.

Other videos posted on social media showed homes in some areas with roofs collapsed and door frames falling off, while surrounding trees fell to the ground. In some supermarkets, goods were scattered as the ground shook.

A fire broke out in downtown Wajima City in the northern Noto Peninsula, according to a local government statement. Several people who suffered minor head injuries or other injuries from falling objects were treated at Wajima Municipal Hospital, officials there said.

The earthquake destroyed a painting company and at least 30 homes in the city, trapping dozens of people under the rubble, public broadcaster NHK reported, citing the local fire department.

In the city of Nanao, located on the same peninsula, landslides, cracked roads and collapsed houses were reported, local police said.

Collapsed houses after the earthquake that struck the city of Anamizu in Japan's Ishikawa Prefecture on Monday. Noboru Hosono/Yomiuri Shimbun via AP

In Suzu, the collapse of a two-story house was captured on camera by a NHK crew. Other footage showed an isolated large wave crashing off the city's coast.

Earlier, Japanese officials announced that they would send military aid to the most affected areas, but none of the nuclear reactors operating in the region were damaged.

Train service in and out of the region was suspended, and the airport serving cities on the Noto Peninsula was closed.

Cracks in the ground on Monday in Wajima in Japan's Ishikawa Prefecture. Kyodo News via AP

Arata Yamamoto reported from Tokyo, Larissa Gao from Hong Kong, and Korky Semashko reported from New York City.