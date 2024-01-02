Lake Superior State releases list of banned words for 2024: NPR

Toggle caption David Becker/AP David Becker/AP

Just a few weeks ago, the term “rizz” was celebrated for its prominence in popular culture, achieving distinguished status as word of the year in the Oxford English Dictionary. But ultimately, its impact on modern language is actually worth the frustration, say the folks at Lake Superior State University in Michigan.

The word – which Generation Z shortened charisma and adopted to mean style, charm or The ability to attract a romantic or sexual partner – is one of 10 skills shown at LSSU List of banned words 2024documenting what Faculty say it should be eliminated from our collective vocabulary as the new year approaches.

“This tradition highlights certain words that are often misused, overused, or have lost their meaning over the past year,” Sheridan Worth, director of marketing at Lake Superior State University, said in a statement.

“It encourages us to laugh at ourselves as we look back and think about the importance of our vocabulary,” Worth added.

Here's the full list of words and phrases, plus explanations for why they deserve to be eliminated from everyday conversation, according to LSSU:

take – “Its widespread adoption in multiple contexts, beyond its initial technological context, has the potential to diminish its inherent importance.”

impact – “Especially as a verb, why do we use this word when we have a perfectly good word that has a greater meaning: ‘affect?’ “”

in the end of the day “This phrase is often used as a rhetorical device that attempts to succinctly summarize the complexities of a situation, lacking precision and depth.”

Rez – “With language on its mission to change, we wonder if this word is still shaking up the charisma scene or if it is time for a language remix.”

slaughter – “Its transition from a specialized term indicating exceptional achievement to a common expression for any achievement prompts scrutiny of its misapplication, especially in describing routine or mundane work.”

creative – “Despite its initial recognition as a word worthy of recognition, its repeated application in contexts undeserving of such acclaim challenges its true iconic status. It is such a one-stroke wonder that it turns on.”

Embarrassing – “Hot irony is presented, as the term 'embarrassment-worthy' finds itself in the spotlight. It's like a word stuck in an embarrassment-worthy moment.”

obsessed “Using this word for things that aren't really nerdy makes it a good candidate for rethinking how we use the word.”

Side hustle — “The term 'side hustle' has gained widespread use, raising considerations about its impact on how we perceive economic challenges. It may be worth considering whether its prevalence inadvertently understates the true reality of the situation.”

Wait for it — “If we're watching the video, we're already waiting for it, right?”

The university received more than 2,000 nominations for banned words from around the world, and while the majority came from the United States, applications poured in from as far away as Australia, Bangladesh, Belgium, Canada, China, Croatia, Germany, Guam and Ireland. Lebanon, Namibia, New Zealand, Pakistan, Singapore, Switzerland, Thailand, Uganda, Ukraine and the United Kingdom.

This year marks the second appearance of the word “iconic” on the annual list, which first appeared in 2009 — when it was used by some to describe President Barack Obama's inauguration, Lady Gaga's “poker face,” or Kanye West's heckler moment. Taylor Swift during her VMA acceptance speech video.

Far from thinking of the list as a tool to limit expression, experts said it aims to celebrate language as a dynamic and ever-evolving entity; It “acknowledges rapid changes in expression, and encourages a re-evaluation of the impact and importance of our vocabulary.”

In a wry explanation, Worth offered: “The tradition provides a playful opportunity to pause and reflect on the past year—our experiences, communication styles, and the phrases we typically use. At the end of the day, it serves as a platform to consider how to move forward in the new year by taking a more mindful approach to language.” “