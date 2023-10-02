CEOs of major oil companies defend themselves against criticism

Speaking at the ADIPEC Oil and Gas Conference, executives representing major global energy companies sought to strike a positive tone on the current state of the fossil fuel industry.

Major oil companies, on the back of their record profits last year, have been accused of reneging on their climate pledges in recent months.

Vicky Holub, CEO of US oil and gas producer Oxy, said: “I don’t see where we are today as something that will end our industry, although there are those who want it to go away.”

The CEOs of some of the world’s largest energy companies on Monday sought to defend themselves from criticism, saying it is not possible to keep everyone happy amid the planned energy transition. Speaking at the ADIPEC oil and gas conference, which opened in Abu Dhabi on Monday, executives representing major energy companies in the US, Europe and Asia sought to put a positive spin on the current state of the fossil fuel industry. It comes shortly after Climate protesters took to the streets In hundreds of cities around the world to demand that world leaders gradually stop burning fossil fuels The main driver of the climate crisis. Major oil companies have been accused of reneging on climate pledges in recent months after posting record annual profits described Human rights group Amnesty International described it as “completely inexcusable” and an “utter disaster.” See also The European Union wants to send more migrants away as the number of irregular arrivals increases “We have to step up and prepare for the zero-carbon systems of the future,” Tengku Mohd Taufik, group president and CEO of Malaysian state energy company Petronas, said during a panel moderated by CNBC on Monday. He added: “So, it was always a discussion here, and I remembered an old saying: ‘If you want to keep everyone happy, sell ice cream.’” Tawfiq said: “We are not in the ice cream business – and I remember there were people with intolerances.” “Lactose”. He added, “The indication here is that we have to make some difficult decisions and we have to be bound by facts, rationality and practical steps, but we will get there.”

The biggest challenge that’s even harder to address than innovation in technology is just getting people to trust our industry again. Vicky Holub CEO of Oxy

As widely expected, a major UN report published last month confirmed that the world is not currently on track to meet the long-term goals of the 2015 Paris Agreement, a landmark agreement aimed at continuing efforts to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees. Celsius above pre-industrial levels. The world has Its temperature rose by about 1.1 degrees Celsius after more than a century of burning fossil fuels, as well as unequal and unsustainable energy and land use. In fact, this increase in temperatures is fueling a series of extreme weather events around the world. Vicki Holub, CEO of US oil and gas producer Oxy, said these were “really exciting times” for the oil and gas industry, and noted that the main challenge facing fossil fuel companies was working to restore community trust. See also How 4 children survived 40 days in the Amazon jungle after a plane crash “I don’t see where we are today as something that will end our industry even though there are those who want it to go away,” Holub said during the same panel discussion. “In mitigating climate change, there is also an opportunity to continue producing oil for our energy security. So, we are trying to work with this strategy and I think it will work well. The biggest challenge that is more difficult to face than the one facing us.” “Even innovation in technology only makes people trust our industry again and understand what the data is really saying,” she added.

Patrick Pouyanne, CEO of French oil giant Total Energy, said the oil and gas industry has all the tools needed to be a “major participant” in the energy transition. “After three or four years, I realized that maybe I was naive, and we are not going to please the activists,” Pouyan said. “We will not do enough to satisfy those who oppose oil and gas, but my job is not to satisfy them.” . He added: “Our mission is to provide society with the energy we need today and tomorrow, and that is why I feel comfortable.”

