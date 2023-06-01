Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have bought a massive $60 million mansion in Beverly Hills

Welcome to the neighborhood.

After two years of house hunting, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have bought a new home together in Beverly Hills for $60,850,000.

Expansive area of ​​38,000 square feet Modern real estate Located on Wallingford Drive, near Benedict Canyon Drive, it features 12 bedrooms, 24 bathrooms, and a 12-car garage.

Tucked away in the valleys, the five-acre property features a one-of-a-kind indoor sports complex with basketball, pickleball, gym, boxing ring, gym and bar.

Along with a tennis court and infinity-edge pool, the estate includes a 5,000-square-foot guesthouse, two-bedroom guardhouse, playhouse, wine room, whiskey lounge sauna, and more.

The couple paid for the house with cash and quickly closed within a week, According to TMZ. The home was previously listed for $135 million in 2018, then re-listed in 2023 for $75 million before Lopez and Affleck snapped it up for what appears to be a steep discount.

The secluded home is part of a gated community and is located about eight minutes from the Beverly Hills Hotel and about 20 minutes from Van Nuys Airport.

Two decades after the couple’s first engagement in 2002, the lovebirds Married on July 17, 2022, In Las Vegas before having a big wedding with friends and family in Georgia.