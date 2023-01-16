JK Dobbins criticizes the play-by-play connection, and says if the Ravens had Lamar Jackson they would have won

Getty Images

Crows run backwards JK Dobbins He says poor contact and the absence of Lamar Jackson are the reasons why Baltimore’s season ended with a loss at Cincinnati on Sunday night.

If the Ravens had Jackson, who is out with a knee injury that lasted longer than expected, Dobbins said, they would have beaten the Bengals.

“If we had Lamar, We were going to winDobbins said, via ESPN’s Jamison Hensley.

Dobbins was frustrated as he finished with 13 carries for 62 yards and four catches for 43 yards, saying he should have touched the ball more than 17 times.

“I’m a guy who feels like I’m on the court all the time, I can help this team win, and I wasn’t. It’s the playoffs.” Why aren’t you there? twelve carries? “It’s the playoffs,” Dobbins said, via TheAthletic.com’s Jeff Zrebec.

Dobbins said Tyler Huntley The person trying to put the ball in the end zone when he had a game-changing fumble should not be the Bengals returning for a touchdown.

“He shouldn’t have been in that position. I don’t get a single carry. I think I’d put him in the end zone again,” Dobbins said.

Huntley’s fumble was the difference, and Dobbins says it wouldn’t have happened with him running the ball or with Jackson.