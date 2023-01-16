Bengals vs. Ravens Score: Live Updates, Game Stats, Score Highlights, and Analysis for the 2023 NFL Wild Card Game

In a weekend where there was no safe lead, the Baltimore Ravens stormed back from a 9-0 deficit to take a 10-9 halftime lead over the Bengals on Super Bowl Wild Card Weekend.

Relying on physical strength on both sides of the ball, the visiting Ravens clawed their way back into the game after dominating the first 15 minutes. Baltimore responded to Ja’Marr Chase’s 7-yard catch early in the second quarter with a 17-play drive that was capped by JK Dobbins on a 2-yard run. Dobbins and teammate Gus Edwards combined for 61 yards running on 14 carries during the first half.

Baltimore’s strong defense got the ball back when rookie Kyle Hamilton forced a fumble on tight end Hayden Hurst. The pick set up the field goal by Justin Tucker just before halftime. Baltimore outgained Cincinnati 112-20 in the second quarter after being outscored 107-25 in the first quarter.

After struggling early, Baltimore’s defense eventually leveled off by putting pressure on Burrow, who lost another offensive lineman when Jonah Williams left the game in the second quarter. Burrow suffered three sacks while being 14 of 19 for 122 yards during the first half.

