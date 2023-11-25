Justin Jefferson continues to ignore the critics

Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson suffered a hamstring injury six weeks and six days ago. He has not played yet, although he has been training since November 8.

On Friday, Jefferson said regarding the possibility of playing Monday night, something my mom always said when she didn’t feel like dealing with the consequences of saying no:we will see“.

But he said more. Much more.

He was asked about social media criticism recently Prompting him to justifiably voice his voice on Twitter (It appears he will delete his Twitter and Instagram accounts after that.)

“You have no ideaJefferson said, via Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com. “I’m tired of it. It’s very frustrating, and it’s exhausting when you want to be out there on the field, wanting to play, and all these other sources are saying different things that aren’t true about how you’re feeling. It’s a crazy situation. It is what it is. But I’m more focused.” To get back on this field and play. The rest will come with him.

The other source of outside scrutiny comes from the lack of a long-term deal for Jefferson.

“I don’t really care that much, just that everyone’s going to have their own opinions about what they think I think or what I do,” Jefferson said. “So, it is what it is. I know my position. I know what I’m doing. I know it’s not for the contract. It’s not about the contract at all.”

The argument is the same one Lamar Jackson heard in 2021 and 2022. If Jefferson had a long-term deal, he would be back on the field by now.

And here is an unpopular sight (from the point of view of those who simply want the players to shut up and enjoy themselves). Jefferson shouldn’t play until he’s 100%, especially due to the lack of a contract.

Before the season he was ready to sign. The ball was in the team’s court. The team chose to keep the ball, along with millions in guaranteed money, in its pocket.

He’s making $2.39 million this year. Why would he risk his health in any way without the financial security he gained?

Soft tissue injuries take time to heal. They always take longer than they seem to need.

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has returned to play with a soft tissue injury in his calf. Would he have done so without a long-term deal? (He shouldn’t do that.)

Jefferson should not play until he is 100%. a period. If you don’t like it, don’t blame him. Blame the Vikings for not deviating from their refusal to fully guarantee contracts beyond the current year for all players other than Kirk Cousins.

At this point, with a bye coming up next weekend, Jefferson should give it one more game and return for Week 14 against the Raiders. That would be nine weeks. It should be 100 percent by then. If he stays 100%, the Vikings will get a significant boost entering the stretch run.