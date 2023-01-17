Buccaneers Cowboys Score: Live updates, game stats, and highlights as Tom Brady shuts down Tampa at halftime

The Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers have half of their Super Wild Card Weekend game in the books. At halftime, Dak Prescott and company have a firm grip on this matchup, led by double digits.

Both offenses were slow out of the gate each scoring three straight times to start the game. Then Dallas came alive on its third possession of the evening, driving 80 yards in seven plays as Dak Prescott connected with Dalton Schultz for the first touchdown of the game. This appeared to open the flood gates as Tampa Bay began moving the ball and it reached the Cowboys five-yard line. However, it was at that point when Tom Brady got under some pressure and threw an interception in the end zone to Jayron Kearse. This gave Dallas the ball back and they would make the Bucs pay for a 15 touchdown run. The Cowboys were again down to their aggregate before halftime, but saw Brett Maher miss all three of his extra point attempts. Meanwhile, it was the first time Tom Brady had been stopped in the first half of a playoff game since his postseason debut in the infamous “Tuck Rule” game against the Raiders in the 2001 Divisional Tournament.

Whoever ultimately wins this game, they’ll punch their ticket to Santa Clara for a matchup with the San Francisco 49ers in the Divisional Round. So, will the Cowboys hang on and keep their title dreams alive? Or does Brady have another second-half comeback up his sleeve? We’re about to find out. With this game under way, be sure to check out our live blog of Monday’s match. Below, you’ll find expert analysis and real-time highlights of all the best plays.