January 17, 2023

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Buccaneers Cowboys Score: Live updates, game stats, and highlights as Tom Brady shuts down Tampa at halftime

Joy Love January 17, 2023 2 min read

The Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers have half of their Super Wild Card Weekend game in the books. At halftime, Dak Prescott and company have a firm grip on this matchup, led by double digits.

Both offenses were slow out of the gate each scoring three straight times to start the game. Then Dallas came alive on its third possession of the evening, driving 80 yards in seven plays as Dak Prescott connected with Dalton Schultz for the first touchdown of the game. This appeared to open the flood gates as Tampa Bay began moving the ball and it reached the Cowboys five-yard line. However, it was at that point when Tom Brady got under some pressure and threw an interception in the end zone to Jayron Kearse. This gave Dallas the ball back and they would make the Bucs pay for a 15 touchdown run. The Cowboys were again down to their aggregate before halftime, but saw Brett Maher miss all three of his extra point attempts. Meanwhile, it was the first time Tom Brady had been stopped in the first half of a playoff game since his postseason debut in the infamous “Tuck Rule” game against the Raiders in the 2001 Divisional Tournament.

Whoever ultimately wins this game, they’ll punch their ticket to Santa Clara for a matchup with the San Francisco 49ers in the Divisional Round. So, will the Cowboys hang on and keep their title dreams alive? Or does Brady have another second-half comeback up his sleeve? We’re about to find out. With this game under way, be sure to check out our live blog of Monday’s match. Below, you’ll find expert analysis and real-time highlights of all the best plays.

See also  Blue Jays Fire Chief Charlie Montoyo after the team dropped to fourth in the East

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

1 min read

JK Dobbins criticizes the play-by-play connection, and says if the Ravens had Lamar Jackson they would have won

January 16, 2023 Joy Love
1 min read

Bengals vs. Ravens Score: Live Updates, Game Stats, Score Highlights, and Analysis for the 2023 NFL Wild Card Game

January 16, 2023 Joy Love
4 min read

2023 MLB International Signing Tracker Agreements

January 15, 2023 Joy Love

You may have missed

2 min read

The Miss Universe CEO says the results were handled by a third party, and denies that the pageant was rigged

January 17, 2023 Roxanne Bacchus
5 min read

How do you see the new “green” comet?

January 17, 2023 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

Buccaneers Cowboys Score: Live updates, game stats, and highlights as Tom Brady shuts down Tampa at halftime

January 17, 2023 Joy Love
3 min read

Apple TV expects you to have an iPhone to accept the new iCloud terms and conditions

January 17, 2023 Len Houle