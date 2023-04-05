John Elway is no longer with the Broncos as his contract expires

ESPN News Services2 minutes to read

Denver Broncos legend John Elway no longer works for the franchise, as his consulting contract has expired and will not be renewed.

Elway He confirmed his departure to 9News in Denver on Tuesday, saying the team’s new ownership puts the Broncos “in good hands.” His contract as a consultant expired on the first day of the 2023 NFL Draft year, March 15.

Elway, 62, said the decision was made after a meeting with new co-owner Greg Penner, who described Elway as “the ultimate Bronco.”

From 2011 to 2021, Elway ran the Broncos’ front office as General Manager and Executive Vice President of Football Operations. The Broncos named George Patton as general manager in 2021, and Elway transitioned into an advisory role.

“I’ve enjoyed the relationship with the Broncos for a very long time,” Elway told 9News. “I told Greg I would be happy to be his resource and help him in any way I could. I just wanted the flexibility. They’re in good hands. I still plan on being around to watch and source for Greg or George, if I can.”

The move closes a storied chapter for Elway and the Broncos. He’s won three Super Bowls in his 28 years with the franchise — two as a quarterback and one as a GM — and is in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

“I’ve been with the Denver Broncos for so long that it felt good to have some kind of connection, which is what I wanted,” Elway told 9News of his advisor position. “I didn’t want a commitment. I’m getting a little older, and I want to be able to do some of the things I haven’t done. I’m ready for a flexible schedule.”

Reuters contributed to this report.