September 2, 2022

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

College Football Top 25 Scores, Highlights, Matches of the Day: Oklahoma State, Pete Earn Tough First Week Win

College Football Top 25 Scores, Highlights, Matches of the Day: Oklahoma State, Pete Earn Tough First Week Win

Joy Love September 2, 2022 2 min read

The first week of the college football season kicked off with fanfare Thursday night, thanks to 16 games that served up a great appetizer of what’s in store during the rest of the weekend. The competition for the top of the night was between Pittsburgh and No. 17-ranked West Virginia on its bills, as the Panthers slipped away with a 38-31 victory in a thrilling finish.

The Mountaineers led 31-24 with 10:37 remaining in the first edition of Backyard Brawl since 2011, but the Panthers eventually came out thanks to the green light of the 56-yard interception to return to land from the back corner of MJ Devonshire with 2:58 remaining. It was the first of two selections of six during Thursday’s procedure, the second coming from Purdue’s Chris Jefferson against Penn State. Nittany Lions narrowly escaped this foul for a dramatic 35-31 win.

Those two results were only among a handful that stood out from Thursday’s events. In other notable games, No. 12 Oklahoma State held out a late charge from central Michigan to win 58-44. The Cowboys had six touchdowns total from quarterback Spencer Sanders, but their defense looked suspicious in the second half. Elsewhere, seed No. 22 Wake Forest tackled the VMI with a 44-10 win, Tennessee dominated Ball State 59-10 and Missouri beat the slow start to beat Louisiana Tech 52-24.

College football scores, schedule: week one

No. 17 House 38, West Virginia 31 – “Pitt Six” won the award for Panthers
No. 12 Oklahoma State 58, Central Michigan 44- a summary
Tennessee 59, Ball State 10- a summary
No. 22 Wake Forest 44, VMI 10 – a summary
UAB 59, Alabama A&M 0 – a summary
Missouri 52, Louisiana Tech 24 – a summary
Penn State 35, Purdue 31- Summary, takeaway
Minnesota 38, New Mexico State 0 a summary
Cal Poly Fresno – FS1 – GameTracker
Check out the entire first week scoreboard

See also  Houston Astros and Yordan Alvarez agree to 6-year, $115 million extension

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Marcus May has been arrested in New Orleans Saints for aggravated assault with a firearm

September 1, 2022 Joy Love
4 min read

Serena Williams of old delights on ravenous second night at the US Open | Serena Williams

September 1, 2022 Joy Love
2 min read

A media appearance sponsored by Aaron Donald included the efforts of the PR representative to withhold questions about the helmet incident

September 1, 2022 Joy Love

You may have missed

2 min read

New Impact Tag Team Champions!

September 2, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
4 min read

The Artemis I Launch team is ready for another “trial” on Saturday

September 2, 2022 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

College Football Top 25 Scores, Highlights, Matches of the Day: Oklahoma State, Pete Earn Tough First Week Win

September 2, 2022 Joy Love
3 min read

Lenovo announces consumer AR glasses that can connect iPhones

September 2, 2022 Len Houle