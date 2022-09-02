College Football Top 25 Scores, Highlights, Matches of the Day: Oklahoma State, Pete Earn Tough First Week Win

The first week of the college football season kicked off with fanfare Thursday night, thanks to 16 games that served up a great appetizer of what’s in store during the rest of the weekend. The competition for the top of the night was between Pittsburgh and No. 17-ranked West Virginia on its bills, as the Panthers slipped away with a 38-31 victory in a thrilling finish.
The Mountaineers led 31-24 with 10:37 remaining in the first edition of Backyard Brawl since 2011, but the Panthers eventually came out thanks to the green light of the 56-yard interception to return to land from the back corner of MJ Devonshire with 2:58 remaining. It was the first of two selections of six during Thursday’s procedure, the second coming from Purdue’s Chris Jefferson against Penn State. Nittany Lions narrowly escaped this foul for a dramatic 35-31 win.
Those two results were only among a handful that stood out from Thursday’s events. In other notable games, No. 12 Oklahoma State held out a late charge from central Michigan to win 58-44. The Cowboys had six touchdowns total from quarterback Spencer Sanders, but their defense looked suspicious in the second half. Elsewhere, seed No. 22 Wake Forest tackled the VMI with a 44-10 win, Tennessee dominated Ball State 59-10 and Missouri beat the slow start to beat Louisiana Tech 52-24.
College football scores, schedule: week one
No. 17 House 38, West Virginia 31 – “Pitt Six” won the award for Panthers
No. 12 Oklahoma State 58, Central Michigan 44- a summary
Tennessee 59, Ball State 10- a summary
No. 22 Wake Forest 44, VMI 10 – a summary
UAB 59, Alabama A&M 0 – a summary
Missouri 52, Louisiana Tech 24 – a summary
Penn State 35, Purdue 31- Summary, takeaway
Minnesota 38, New Mexico State 0 a summary
Cal Poly Fresno – FS1 – GameTracker
Check out the entire first week scoreboard
