Rosell leads Mercedes 1-2 as Verstappen has trouble practicing first Dutch Grand Prix | Formula 1®

George Russell drove Lewis Hamilton in a Mercedes 1-2 in the opening practice of the Dutch Grand Prix, as home champion Max Verstappen was held up by a suspected transmission problem.

Mercedes’ speed was a declaration of intent, with Russell clocking 1min 12.455secs to finish 0.240secs ahead of Hamilton around the 4km Zandvoort track, with Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz back in third.

Championship leader Verstappen, who won at home last year, had the fastest lap on hard tyres, but then slowed dramatically before finally stopping the car.

The session was red flagged 45 minutes earlier, with his wrecked car removed from the track, with Verstappen, who waved to the crowd on his way back to the pits, taking no further part.

His Red Bull teammate, Sergio Perez, had a tough session, including running too far in Turn 9 and narrowly avoiding a wall before joining. It was seventh faster overall.