Marcus May has been arrested in New Orleans Saints for aggravated assault with a firearm

Metairie, Los Angeles – Safety of New Orleans Saints Marcus May He was arrested Thursday on a charge of aggravated assault with a firearm resulting from an alleged incident of road rage that occurred in Metairie on Monday, the Sheriff’s Office said Paris-Jefferson.

He was released from custody after posting a $30,000 bond but was not present at the open portion of the Saints practices on Thursday.

May’s attorney, Eric Hessler, denied the allegations in a statement obtained by the NFL Network on Thursday.

“Marcus vigorously denies the allegations of a car accident and looks forward to his defense when all the facts emerge,” the statement said.

According to a press release from the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office, “May has been identified as a black SUV driver involved in an incident in which he was accused of pointing a firearm at another vehicle occupied by several girls.”

“We learned about it this morning and we’re still gathering all the information so we won’t comment on it at this time until we have more information,” Saints coach Denis Allen said after training on Thursday. .

May is already facing potential NFL discipline in connection with his arrest on February 22, 2021, when he was with the New York Jets, on charges of driving under the influence and misdemeanor DUI/damage to property and persons, leaving the venue from collision and reckless driving. His trial date lasted August 24 until 9 a.m. ET on November 16.

Maye, a sixth-year veteran who spent the first five seasons of his career with the Jets, was signed by the Saints to a three-year, $28.5 million contract in March as part of a high school overhaul.

mayo Teran Mathieu Both signed up to replace Marcus Williams And the Malcolm Jenkins.