Jordan Spieth wins RBC Heritage in the second consecutive playoff to win the title at Easter

Hilton Head Island, South Carolina – Thinks he might have a playoff chance, Jordan Spieth Wrapped in a 10-foot-high jumper in the 18th hole in the regulation. He made an even bigger shot at Harbor Town’s signature slot in a playoff to win the RBC Heritage.

Spieth’s 56-foot shot from a green bunker stopped 7 inches away and overpowered Patrick Cantlay with Sunday’s tie on the lighthouse pits to claim his thirteenth PGA Tour title – and second in a row on Easter Sunday.

Sometimes, as Speth said, there’s a cycle where you feel like you’ve played well, but not good enough to win. “I honestly felt like this was that week,” he said with a smile. “I needed a lot of things to walk properly.”

Jordan Spieth stands with the RBC Heritage title after his second straight championship win on Easter Sunday after winning the Valero Texas Open a year ago. Jared C. Tilton / Getty Images

And he got them all.

Spieth, at 13 under after being 5-under 66, finished four sets ahead of Cantlay and waited for the stellar field that had many chances to tie or move up front. But everyone except Cantlay couldn’t chase after Spieth, who kept away from watching much of the action once he finished.

“Every single hit feels like it’s going in,” said Speth. “It was way more nerve-wracking than actually playing it.”

Spieth was sure he would overtake FedEx Cup champion Cantlie, winner of the Open Championship Shane Lowry Or the third round leader Harold Varner III. When the three lowered his average 5 to 15, the best chance of a bird on his back was the nine, Spieth felt his chances improved.

When Spieth finished, he had a stroke behind Laurie. But Lowry’s chip in 3rd 14 raced across the green and into the water, creating a double bogey. He finished a stroke after 69.

After Cantlay, who was tied for the lead after Bird on the 17th, hit his approach on the green in his closing regulatory hole, Spieth headed to loosen up, confident that he would be called up again after Cantlay took the winning hit.

Instead, Cantlay slid to the right to set up the playoff.

In the playoff match, Cantlay also hit the front bunker, his lie looking like a fried egg. He jumped 35 feet past the cup and missed the ball.

Cantlay was 179 yards out of the hole in the playoff and used 9 irons as he did a short time ago in regulation. This shot came under green and in terrible shape.

“Obviously, with it connected like this, it’s almost impossible to approximate,” Cantlay said.

Three hits behind Varner enter the round, Eagle spit both out of the nine Bar-5 to get into the mix.

Spieth had won his last event, the Valero Texas Open, at Easter to end a four-year drought without a win.

One next Easter? Master’s Final Round.

“That’s the positive feedback,” said Speth, a three-time major champion, including the Masters in 2015.

Cam Davis (63) was also a backstroke with Varner (70), JT Boston (64), Cameron Young (66), Seb Straka (68) and Matt Kochhar (68).

Spieth has won from the bunker before. has won Daniel Berger With a green bunker at the first additional hole in the Travelers Championship 2017.

In addition to Cantlay, others had the opportunity to catch Spieth, along with Cantlay, who wasted 15 feet for a birdie in hole number 72. Straka tied up the Spieth at age 13 under a flying bird on the 17th, then set off on the last hole after finding his approach. Some tall, thorny grass in front of the green area. Varner had bird chances on each of the last four holes, yet he couldn’t turn any of them.

Spieth set out with the First Eagles. In the second hole, he hid from a green bunker. On the fifth hole, he hit the green in two and rolled in 24 feet as the fair erupted in cheers.

Spieth reached 13 under with a bird on the eighth before falling back to 11 under with a bogey on the ninth and eleventh. He moved into a striking pose with a birdie on the 13th, then hit his approach to the drama-filled lighthouse pit to 10 feet and made the birdie up 13 under.

He came this week fretting about losing the cut last week at the Augusta National. “I hated it,” he said. “It was the worst feeling. It was the worst feeling I can remember as a golfer.”

That turned out in Harbor Town in front of a happy, all-sold crowd that Speth said he was at a depth of four days during Wednesday’s pro tour.

“I was really surprised by the amount of support everyone had this week, and I felt a lot of it personally,” said Speth. “These crowds were great because they’re not that big.”

Spieth has only played the tournament three times since 2015 because it falls after the always grueling Masters Week.

“What a great tournament to win,” said Speth. “It’s a great golf course.”