KCI Airport’s new terminal opening date has been announced

Officials in Kansas City, Missouri, announced the opening date for the new terminal at Kansas City International Airport during a ceremony at noon Monday. Airport officials and Mayor Quinton Lucas will make the announcement at 4 p.m. in the new terminal. “We are very excited to announce that we have an airport terminal that will be on schedule and on budget,” Lucas said during the announcement on Monday. The new terminal will officially open on February 28, 2023. A full slate of flights arriving and departing from Kansas City will be forthcoming on the Tuesday it opens. Construction began on the new airport terminal in March 2019. The $1.5 billion terminal has 40 gates, with the ability to expand to 50 gates in the future. The new terminal includes 6,200-space parking and an improved passenger experience inside KMBC has had the opportunity to see inside the near-completed project Vantage Airport Group, which has been chosen to handle airport concessions, says there will be 50 different restaurants and shops in the new terminal . 80 percent of franchise options will be from local businesses. The airport itself will be split into two separate concourses, with a large flyover connecting the two sides. Two different levels will divide arrivals and departures. The new terminal will also contain the airport’s first information desks, a rentable meeting room and a meditation room. Inside the terminal, passengers will check-in at one of 16 security checkpoints, which airport officials said would be faster than the check-in process. current access.

