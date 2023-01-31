KCI Airport’s new terminal opening date has been announced

and scammers trying to get into the Super Bowl. The countdown clock can’t start, I think KCI opens on February 28th, and the announcement can be done today. JACKSON KURTZ IS HERE AT NIGHT looking at what we’ll see when the doors open. >> It will be a big change for some people when they decide to fly away from Kuala Lumpur International Airport. Just look at the station, and light everything up nice and bright. Not exactly in time for SUPER BOWL, but someone is coming this year. Some things to expect when traveling are number one, arrive early, get here early so you can navigate, close the signs, and enjoy everything inside. >> Welcome to the new Kansas International Airport terminal. >> We will really pay for the next 30 days to open this order. >> Ahead of schedule, at the new KCI station. >> The pressure is on the team to make sure our systems are available. >> The first flight of a Figure 28 will come in the blink of an eye, exposing Kansas City to flies all over the world. >> People all over the world who travel through KCI will not be asking for a state of airports, but an airport that tells the story of Kansas City. >> Until that day, aviation officials say the business needs to do testing such as testing all security systems, electrical systems, and doors. >> The team has not been shaken. We really pay, >> we promise march. The project ran within budget and exceeded our goal for many companies inside. >> There is something new and exciting every day. >> A lot of airports are running into difficulties with the opening. We don’t want that. >> This change we change overnight, moving from the old device to the new one. If you leave the appointment on the 27th and come back again, you’ll be back at that new station. On the first flight it is bright and early at five in the morning. Live from KCI. >> Nearly 10,000 people signed up to be among the first to join T
Officials in Kansas City, Missouri, announced the opening date for the new terminal at Kansas City International Airport during a ceremony Monday afternoon.
Airport officials and Mayor Quinton Lucas will make the announcement at 4 p.m. in the new terminal.
“We are very excited to announce that we have an airport terminal that will be on schedule and on budget,” Lucas said during the announcement on Monday.
The new terminal will officially open on February 28, 2023. A full slate of flights arriving and departing from Kansas City will be forthcoming on the Tuesday it opens.
Construction of the new airport terminal started in March 2019.
The $1.5 billion building has 40 gates, with the ability to expand up to 50 gates in the future. The new terminal includes a parking structure with a capacity of 6,200 spaces and an improved experience for passengers inside.
KMBC got a chance to see inside the nearing completion project.
Vantage Airport Group, which was chosen to handle airport concessions, says there will be 50 different restaurants and stores in the new terminal. 80 percent of franchise options will be from local businesses.
The airport itself will be split into two separate concourses, with a large flyover connecting the two sides. Two different levels will divide the arrivals and departures.
The new terminal will also contain the airport’s first information desks, a rentable meeting room, and a meditation room.
Inside the terminal, passengers will check in at one of 16 security checkpoints, which airport officials said will be faster than the current check-in process.
