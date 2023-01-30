January 31, 2023

Tesla caught fire on Interstate 50 near Rancho Cordova

January 30, 2023

Our crew is on the road to gather more details. >> This new night. Firefighting officials say the Tesla Model S is full of flames today. After the battery compartment, the fire caught fire quickly. Metro fire crews in SAC fought the flames, on EASTBOUND Highway 50, in Rancho Cordova. You have captured 2 fire engines, a water tender, and a staircase truck. 6,000 gallons of water was used to extinguish the fire, as the cell continued to burn. Fortunately, no one was injured

The Sacramento Metro Fire had to put out a blaze on Interstate 50 after a Tesla Model S car battery caught fire Saturday. Metro Fire said the Tesla caught fire near Rancho Cordova while traveling at highway speeds and that it took crews 6,000 gallons of water to put out the flames. Two fire engines responded and crews supported the vehicle with a jack to cool the battery. No one was injured, according to fire officials. | more | Sacramento firefighters put out a Tesla fire that continued to burn

The Sacramento Metro Fire had to put out a blaze on Interstate 50 after a Tesla Model S car battery caught fire Saturday.

Metro Fire said the Tesla caught fire near Rancho Cordova while traveling at highway speeds and that it took crews 6,000 gallons of water to put out the flames. Two fire engines responded and the crew supported the vehicle with a jack to cool the battery.

No one was hurt, according to fire officials.

