Tesla caught fire on Interstate 50 near Rancho Cordova

The Sacramento Metro Fire had to put out a blaze on Interstate 50 after a Tesla Model S car battery caught fire Saturday. Metro Fire said the Tesla caught fire near Rancho Cordova while traveling at highway speeds and that it took crews 6,000 gallons of water to put out the flames. Two fire engines responded and crews supported the vehicle with a jack to cool the battery. No one was injured, according to fire officials. | more | Sacramento firefighters put out a Tesla fire that continued to burn

The car’s battery compartment spontaneously caught fire while it was traveling at speed on EB Hwy 50. The fire was put out with about 6,000 gallons of water, as the battery cells continued to burn. Fortunately no injuries were reported. pic.twitter.com/PRmlWzQdXS Metro Fire in Sacramento (@metrofirepio) January 29, 2023

