Tesla caught fire on Interstate 50 near Rancho Cordova
Our crew is on the road to gather more details. >> This new night. Firefighting officials say the Tesla Model S is full of flames today. After the battery compartment, the fire caught fire quickly. Metro fire crews in SAC fought the flames, on EASTBOUND Highway 50, in Rancho Cordova. You have captured 2 fire engines, a water tender, and a staircase truck. 6,000 gallons of water was used to extinguish the fire, as the cell continued to burn. Fortunately, no one was injured
Tesla caught fire on Interstate 50 near Rancho Cordova
The Sacramento Metro Fire had to put out a blaze on Interstate 50 after a Tesla Model S car battery caught fire Saturday. Metro Fire said the Tesla caught fire near Rancho Cordova while traveling at highway speeds and that it took crews 6,000 gallons of water to put out the flames. Two fire engines responded and crews supported the vehicle with a jack to cool the battery. No one was injured, according to fire officials. | more | Sacramento firefighters put out a Tesla fire that continued to burn
The Sacramento Metro Fire had to put out a blaze on Interstate 50 after a Tesla Model S car battery caught fire Saturday.
Metro Fire said the Tesla caught fire near Rancho Cordova while traveling at highway speeds and that it took crews 6,000 gallons of water to put out the flames. Two fire engines responded and the crew supported the vehicle with a jack to cool the battery.
This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website.
No one was hurt, according to fire officials.
| more | Sacramento firefighters put out a Tesla fire that continued to burn
“Amateur organizer. Wannabe beer evangelist. General web fan. Certified internet ninja. Avid reader.”
More Stories
Stocks and bonds are tense as the week of rate hikes approaches
Adani China returns from New Year’s, CSI 300, New Zealand trading
You’re in vain – you’re probably betting on a recession