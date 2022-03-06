Kherson was occupied among cities around the world in protest of the Russian invasion of Ukraine

Tens of thousands of demonstrators took to the streets of cities around the world, including in occupied Ukraine, to protest Russia’s military aggression on Saturday.

In Kherson, the first city to fall to the Russians on March 2, thousands took part in peaceful demonstrations against the occupying forces.

“Peaceful demonstrations in brave Kherson inspire Ukraine and the world!” chirp Dmytro Kuleba, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine. Thousands of peaceful Ukrainians protest against the Russian occupation in front of armed Russian soldiers. What a soul. I invite everyone around the world: express your support for the brave Ukrainians in Kherson! “

Members of “Maniv por tus” (All Demonstration) stand in front of the Eiffel Tower to protest the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Berochka van de Wau/Reuters

Demonstrators hold placards in front of the Russian Embassy in Tel Aviv protesting the invasion. Jack Geese / Getty Images

Supporters of the Ukrainian Association of South Africa wave anti-war posters to motorists passing through Pretoria as they protest in support of Ukraine. PHILL MAGAKOE / AFP / Getty Images

More than 30,000 people marched in the German city of Hamburg, some carrying blue and yellow banners of the Ukrainian flag reading “I am with Ukraine”.

Get the latest Updates On the conflict between Russia and Ukraine with live coverage of The Post.

In the Place de la Republique in Paris, thousands of protesters demanded that NATO establish a no-fly zone over Ukraine – a measure the alliance has so far refrained from implementing.

Demonstrators hold Ukrainian flags and anti-war banners during a demonstration in Stockholm, Sweden. Frederick Sandberg / TT

Ukrainian citizens and anti-war demonstrators gather in Beyazit Square in Istanbul to protest against Russia and Russian President Vladimir Putin. Hakan Akgun / SOPA . Images

Demonstrators hold banners and flags of Ukraine during a demonstration against Russian aggression in Istanbul. Ibrahim Oner / Zuma

In Tel Aviv, hundreds of protesters blocked city streets. They raised Ukrainian flags and demanded that Russian President Vladimir Putin end the invasion.