October 31, 2023

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Kim Kardashian’s son, Saint, is turning on the paparazzi again

Kim Kardashian’s son, Saint, is turning on the paparazzi again

Roxanne Bacchus October 31, 2023 2 min read

Kim kardashian

Son of the Saint turns Babs over again…

My mother plays parental defense

10/31/2023 at 6:58 AM PST

Kim kardashianThe eldest son is taking over his role in his famous family — he’s the one who will let the paparazzi be number one in his book, and he only has a finger to show them!!!

7 years the Saint He was once again caught flipping the bird for a photo op in WeHo… and that’s when his mother brought him and his buddies to a restaurant after basketball practice on Friday. As they exited their car, Saint quickly raised his middle finger to someone on the other side of the road.



splashnews.com

Kim, of course, isn’t too pleased about that…and quickly slams his hand down, much to Saint’s amusement. One of the dots that was snapping away seemed to have laughed as well.

Remember that I did this last month …And there he was also scolded by K.K.

FWIW… Saint’s annoyance with the media is shared by his older sister, northbecause she was also seen I tell them to buzz In no uncertain terms.

You could say that both kids got it from their father, who had a knack for it Diaper chewing Over the years. Kim, on the other hand, seems to know that attention comes from being rich and famous.

Maybe youngsters will eventually embrace her approach. or not!



© 2023 EHM Productions.
All rights reserved.

See also  Rolf Harris: Serial offender and former entertainer dies at 93

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

SAG-AFTRA says the two sides remain “far apart” on key strike issues

October 31, 2023 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

Salma Hayek Mourns Fools Rush In Co-Star Matthew Perry and Remembers the ‘Special Bond’ of Sharing Dreams – Deadline

October 31, 2023 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

Flavor Flav sings the national anthem at a Milwaukee Bucks game

October 30, 2023 Roxanne Bacchus

You may have missed

2 min read

Kim Kardashian’s son, Saint, is turning on the paparazzi again

October 31, 2023 Roxanne Bacchus
3 min read

In 1952, 3 stars disappeared from the night sky. What happened to them?

October 31, 2023 Cheryl Riley
1 min read

Source says Bears Jaylon Johnson is seeking a trade before the deadline

October 31, 2023 Joy Love
3 min read

Destiny 2 players who were stunned by Bungie have fired Michael Salvatore, its famous composer

October 31, 2023 Len Houle