Chairman and principal owner Bruce Sherman announced Monday that Kim Ng will not return as general manager of the Miami Marlins in 2024. Here’s what you need to know:

Although the club exercised Ing’s team option to return for the 2024 season, she declined, Sherman said.

Ainge’s departure comes about two weeks after the Marlins reached the postseason for the first time in three years. Miami’s postseason was short-lived after being defeated by the Philadelphia Phillies in two games in the Wild Card Series.

However, it was a significant moment for Inge and baseball, as she became the first general manager to lead a major-league team to the playoffs.

The Marlins hired Ng, MLB’s first female general manager, in November 2020.

Ing’s shocking passing

Inside baseball, news of Ainge’s departure came as a shock to start the week. The team had just made the playoffs for the first time during Ng’s tenure, and Ng had only been around for three seasons, which was a short period. Exactly what happened is not yet clear, but there are early indications of a contract dispute. for every Miami Herald reports Last month, Inge’s contract expired after this season.

Then, on Monday morning, Sherman said he had picked up the Marlins’ side of the 2024 mutual option, but Inge declined to exercise her side of it. (Both parties need to agree on the time at which the mutual option is to be exercised.) Ainge probably didn’t want to return without a guarantee after another season, without a multi-year deal.