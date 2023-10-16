October 16, 2023

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Kim Ng will not return as Marlins GM in 2024

Kim Ng will not return as Marlins GM in 2024

Joy Love October 16, 2023 2 min read

Chairman and principal owner Bruce Sherman announced Monday that Kim Ng will not return as general manager of the Miami Marlins in 2024. Here’s what you need to know:

Although the club exercised Ing’s team option to return for the 2024 season, she declined, Sherman said.

Ainge’s departure comes about two weeks after the Marlins reached the postseason for the first time in three years. Miami’s postseason was short-lived after being defeated by the Philadelphia Phillies in two games in the Wild Card Series.

However, it was a significant moment for Inge and baseball, as she became the first general manager to lead a major-league team to the playoffs.

The Marlins hired Ng, MLB’s first female general manager, in November 2020.

Ing’s shocking passing

Inside baseball, news of Ainge’s departure came as a shock to start the week. The team had just made the playoffs for the first time during Ng’s tenure, and Ng had only been around for three seasons, which was a short period. Exactly what happened is not yet clear, but there are early indications of a contract dispute. for every Miami Herald reports Last month, Inge’s contract expired after this season.

Then, on Monday morning, Sherman said he had picked up the Marlins’ side of the 2024 mutual option, but Inge declined to exercise her side of it. (Both parties need to agree on the time at which the mutual option is to be exercised.) Ainge probably didn’t want to return without a guarantee after another season, without a multi-year deal.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Kyle Shanahan explains 49ers kick game-winning FG on third down – NBC Sports Bay Area & California

October 16, 2023 Joy Love
3 min read

The Rangers have set the roster for the 2023 ALCS

October 16, 2023 Joy Love
5 min read

NFL Week 6 Stories to Watch: Brock Purdy’s Defense vs. Brown; Lions-Bucs QB battle

October 15, 2023 Joy Love

You may have missed

2 min read

Roman Reigns wrestles his first match in 70 days. Defeats the 39-year-old WWE superstar

October 16, 2023 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

Scientists find structure from before the existence of Homo sapiens

October 16, 2023 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

Kim Ng will not return as Marlins GM in 2024

October 16, 2023 Joy Love
3 min read

Baldur’s Gate 3 player ‘tricks’ Lady Char with a simple disguise

October 16, 2023 Len Houle