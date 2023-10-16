Rangers vs. Astros, Phillies vs. Diamondbacks news, scores, highlights and live tracking

All Texas ALCS underway. The Texas Rangers came out on top in Game 1 on Sunday, defeating the Houston Astros in a pitchers’ duel 2-0 with the help of some great defense from Evan Carter.
Game 2 provides the Astros with a chance to bounce back. Framber Valdez will take the mound in search of even the series. Nathan Eovaldi — who was brilliant in his ALDS debut against the Baltimore Orioles — will get the ball for the Rangers.
Later, the Philadelphia Phillies will start the NLCS against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Philadelphia is looking to make two straight trips to the World Series, while Arizona hasn’t found itself in that position since 2007, when the Colorado Rockies swept the D-backs in the NLCS.
Merrill Kelly will take the mound Monday for the Diamondbacks. He will be opposed by Aaron Nola, who starts for the Phillies.
Follow along as Yahoo Sports delivers the latest news, scores, updates and highlights as all four remaining postseason teams square off on Monday.
Live updates
-
R
-
R
-
R
Alex Bregman smokes the ball from the Chick-Fli-A sign on the fair side of the foul pole. The Astros now trailed 5-2 in the bottom of the fourth.
-
R
-
R
-
R
-
R
-
R
-
R
Adulis Garcia just did a cartwheel after landing on his toe.
-
R
“Travel aficionado. Infuriatingly humble reader. Incurable internet specialist.”
More Stories
Kim Ng will not return as Marlins GM in 2024
Kyle Shanahan explains 49ers kick game-winning FG on third down – NBC Sports Bay Area & California
The Rangers have set the roster for the 2023 ALCS