Rangers vs. Astros, Phillies vs. Diamondbacks news, scores, highlights and live tracking

The Rangers earned a win in Game 1 of the ALCS on Sunday. (Photo by Daniel Cherry/MLB Images via Getty Images) (Daniel Cherry via Getty Images)

All Texas ALCS underway. The Texas Rangers came out on top in Game 1 on Sunday, defeating the Houston Astros in a pitchers’ duel 2-0 with the help of some great defense from Evan Carter.

Game 2 provides the Astros with a chance to bounce back. Framber Valdez will take the mound in search of even the series. Nathan Eovaldi — who was brilliant in his ALDS debut against the Baltimore Orioles — will get the ball for the Rangers.

Later, the Philadelphia Phillies will start the NLCS against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Philadelphia is looking to make two straight trips to the World Series, while Arizona hasn’t found itself in that position since 2007, when the Colorado Rockies swept the D-backs in the NLCS.

Merrill Kelly will take the mound Monday for the Diamondbacks. He will be opposed by Aaron Nola, who starts for the Phillies.

Follow along as Yahoo Sports delivers the latest news, scores, updates and highlights as all four remaining postseason teams square off on Monday.