Trevor May is retiring from the A’s, and shortstop John Fisher is retiring

Oakland Athletics closer Trevor May announced his retirement Monday and called on owner John Fisher to sell the team, making the pitcher a hit among A’s fans who have been clamoring for new ownership for years.
May took to Twitch to stream his messages about his retirement and his thoughts on Fisher.
