Six NFL trades we’d like to see: Pat Surtain II to Lions, Jerry Jeudy to Panthers

There are two weeks left until the NFL trade deadline on October 31, and we have already seen four notable trades emerge: Denver Broncos defensive end Randy Gregory to the San Francisco 49ers, Chicago Bears receiver Chase Claypool to the Miami Dolphins, and Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Van Jefferson to the Atlanta Falcons and Los Angeles Chargers cornerback JC Jackson to the New England Patriots.

Last year’s trade deadline It was action-packed, with 12 players transferring on deadline day alone. that was The most in 30 yearsBut it remains to be seen whether or not this year’s deadline will be active.

Rumors have begun and will continue to fly. Some have substance, others are just rumours.

Ahead of the deadline, we take a look at six deals we’d like to see happen. We discuss why our proposed deals make sense, and why they may not happen.

Go deeper Brian Burns, Jerry Jeudy and potential trade candidates for each NFL team

Mike Jones’ three business proposals

Jets trade WR Mecole Hardman to Chiefs for a 2024 fifth-round pick

Why does this make sense?

Jones: Scoring has been down for the Chiefs this season, and unlike previous years, they don’t have any pass rushers among the league leaders. Hardman is part of a crowded receiving unit in New York and spent productive years in Kansas City before a hip injury and surgery cut short his 2022 season. A reunion would likely benefit both parties.

Why won’t it happen?

Haw: Because the Chiefs will reunite with JuJu Smith-Schuster instead. No, I don’t know that, but this is the perfect type of situation where a team brings back a familiar face to help out deep and give the quarterback more reliability. But since Hardman has no role with the Jets and would be more valuable to the Chiefs than anyone else, I can’t say it wouldn’t make sense, unless Kansas City projects Patrick Mahomes will simply be working on him in uniform.

Broncos trade CB Pat Surtain II to Lions for 2024 second-round and 2025 third-round picks

Why does this make sense?

Jones: The Lions are poised to win the NFC North, but the torn right ACL suffered by Emmanuel Moseley last week (in his first game back from a torn left ACL) is a big blow. They would like to have another difference-maker in the secondary as they try to prepare for a deep playoff run. People around the league say the Broncos are in sell mode (even if Sean Payton says they aren’t). So, future picks to help improve a Broncos roster that isn’t as close to win-now mode as Denver brass believes could be tempting.

Why won’t it happen?

Haw: I don’t even want to say it won’t happen. This would be a great trade for the Lions. But I don’t think that will happen under those standards. The Broncos feel Surtain is the best cornerback in the league, so they can’t let him go for less than a first-round pick and maybe another quarterback. That should be fine with the Lions considering they had additional players in the previous two drafts from the Matthew Stafford trade.

There’s little incentive for Kirk Cousins ​​to waive his no-trade clause. But would the right team be tempting? (David Berding/Getty Images)

Vikings trade QB Kirk Cousins ​​to Jets for 2024 third-round picks and 2025 second-round picks

Why does this make sense?

Jones: It’s a crazy long shot, both because Cousins ​​has a no-trade clause and because people familiar with the situation say the Vikings won’t give up this offseason. But Minnesota would be smart to pull the trigger on a deal like this. Cousins ​​is on an expiring contract, and not much has happened this year. Now that wide receiver Justin Jefferson is on injured reserve, wins — already hard to come by — may be even harder to string together. The 2-4 Vikings might also get something for Cousins ​​instead of losing him on the market next offseason.

As for the Jets: They’ll get an upgrade over Zach Wilson, and a quarterback familiar with Nathaniel Hackett’s system. Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell is an extension of Mike Shanahan’s coaching tree, as is Hackett, who coached under Matt LaFleur in Green Bay. LaFleur was Cousins’ quarterbacks coach in Washington. The Jets could get back into the playoff race with a high-profile veteran quarterback to run the show for their talented roster.

Why won’t it happen?

Haw: Wilson has finally turned the corner, and now he wants him on the bench again?!? There are two bigger factors here, though. First, it is unrealistic to think that a starting quarterback can change systems mid-season and run the offense at a high enough level over the final two months. Second, I’m not sure I see the incentive for Cousins ​​to waive his no-trade clause. If he struggles — and in theory, he should to some extent — teams will use that against him when they negotiate free agency. Cousins ​​will almost certainly be the most sought-after QB on the free agent market, so it makes financial sense to continue posting numbers with the Vikings.

See also NHL Trade Scores: The Bruins improve with the acquisition of Dmitry Orlov and Garnet Hathaway Go deeper Russini: What I’m hearing about Kirk Cousins, QB injuries and more trade talk in Week 6

Jeff Howe Business Proposals

Bears trade QB Justin Fields to Falcons for a 2024 second-round pick, a conditional 2025 third-round pick and QB Taylor Heinicke

Why does this make sense?

Haw: Remember, these are the trades we want to see – not necessarily the ones we expect to happen. The Bears are tracking the No. 1 pick in the draft, either with their own pick or from the Panthers, so they are playing for USC’s Caleb Williams or North Carolina’s Drake May. With major changes likely on the horizon again, it may be best to maximize the value of the fields. Meanwhile, the Falcons were linked to Fields (from Kennesaw, Georgia) ahead of the 2021 draft, and he appears to be a great fit in Arthur Smith’s offense.

Fields’ thumb injury complicates that idea, but this would be a move with the future in mind. Desmond Reeder was struggling, and the expression on Falcons coach Arthur Smith’s face Sunday after each interception said a lot about that situation. Again, with a mid-season trade, it may be difficult to ask Fields to step in for Ridder relatively soon, but he can jump on offense and put himself in place to relieve Ridder if necessary, assuming the thumb heals. The extra time in the system could better prepare the fields for 2024.

Why won’t it happen?

Jones: Bears GM Ryan Poles and coach Matt Eberflus did not draft Fields, so they may not invest in him as much as someone who did. But Chicago did a lot to surround Fields with pieces, and after a tough start to the season, things may be looking up. Before his thumb injury on Sunday, Fields was coming off his two best games, having thrown four passes in consecutive weeks while also earning his first win of the season. If he can get back on the field right away, the playoffs won’t be out of reach, so I don’t see the Bears parting with a talent like Fields this offseason. If this season is a disaster, they can always revisit this in the offseason.

The Patriots trade OLB Josh Uche to the Jaguars for a conditional 2024 second-round pick

(The Jaguars would not have a second-round pick if it was Calvin Ridley Sign the extension. If Ridley signs, the Jaguars would have to trade up a 2024 third-rounder and a 2025 fourth-rounder.)

Why does this make sense?

Haw: The Jaguars need pass rushers to help Josh Allen and Travon Walker. They don’t want to watch another playoff opportunity go to waste because they couldn’t pursue a quarterback. As for the Patriots, their latest second-round pick to sign a second contract with the team was Rob Gronkowski. Their season is winding down, and they might as well get something for Uche if their string of failed draft pick extensions continues.

Why won’t it happen?

Jones: This would make a lot of sense, but I don’t know that Patriots coach Bill Belichick would be able to let go of a young, impactful defensive player like Uche. The opportunity to get some sort of compensation for it instead of losing it to the market is interesting. But it seems unlikely that Belichick would want to wave the white flag and point out that he still has another lost season ahead of him.

The Broncos are trading WR Jerry Jeudy to the Panthers for a 2024 third- and sixth-round pick

Why does this make sense?

Haw: The Panthers need to get more help from Bryce Young, especially at receiver. While the Broncos have turned down trade offers that were less than first-round picks in the past for Jeudy, time is not quite on their side here, and Jeudy doesn’t have the trade value they were looking for. He’s on the books at about $13 million for his fifth-year option in 2024, and the Broncos need to recalibrate the books while determining their future at quarterback. It hasn’t worked out for Jeudy in Denver, whether it’s due to injuries, playing QB or coaching, so he might welcome a fresh start. The Panthers are hoping to revitalize the 24-year-old who was once described as an undoubted NFL star.

Why won’t it happen?

Jones: I can’t argue with this. Jeudy could certainly help Young, who lacks reliable playmakers who boast the explosiveness to win one-on-one matches. The Panthers have just one player in the top 50 at receiver: Adam Thielen, who ranks ninth with 509 yards on 49 receptions. Payton says the Broncos won’t be sellers on the trade market, but can you really believe that? On the one hand, I understand it if they don’t want to leave quarterback Russell Wilson without someone throwing to them. But this team isn’t going anywhere and might as well prepare to clean house and find some new essential items.

(Photos by Mecole Hardman, Josh Uche, Pat Surtain II: Cooper Neal, Michael Reeves, Katherine Reilly/Getty Images)

Football 100, the definitive ranking of the 100 greatest NFL players of all time, will go on sale this fall. Pre-order it here.