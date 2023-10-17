Terrell Owens was hit by a car after a basketball game – NBC Los Angeles

Former NFL wide receiver Terrell Owens was struck by a car Monday night after a pick-up basketball game in Calabasas, according to authorities.

Owens was struck after an altercation around 9 p.m. at the Courts in the 2600 block of Rondell Street in the San Fernando Valley in west Los Angeles, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

49 years old Hall of Fame He was not injured.

No arrests were reported. A detailed description of the vehicle that struck Owens was not immediately available.

TMZ, which first The altercation was reportedHe said the driver of the car was the same man Owens was arguing with. TMZ reported that the car struck the six-time Pro Bowl wide receiver’s knee.

He did not need medical care.

Owens last played in the NFL in 2010. He played eight seasons with San Francisco, leading the team in receptions five times and ranking second in team history in receptions, yards and touchdowns. He plays for the Philadelphia Eagles, Dallas Cowboys, Buffalo Bills, and Cincinnati Bengals.

One of the most entertaining players in the league, Owens was also known for his on-field antics such as hitting the football on the Cowboy Star logo twice when he was playing as a 49er and pulling a marker out of his sock to sign the football after scoring a touchdown. On Monday Night Football.

He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in the Class of 2018.