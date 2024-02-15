Kyle Shanahan will be searching in and out of the building for the next defensive coordinator

As the 49ers embark on a late search for a new defensive coordinator, coach Kyle Shanahan says he's casting a wide net.

At the press conference announcing the firing of Steve Wilks after just one season, Shanahan was asked whether he would look for candidates inside or outside the building.

“We'll do both,” Shanahan said. “We have some good coaches here. I'll definitely be looking outside as well. So there are a number of things I have to do during the interview process. But this wasn't an easy decision, so I had to devote a lot of time to it. Now that I've had that conversation With Steve this morning, that's taken care of now, and now I'm going to start working on the interview process and things like that, trying to find who's the best fit for our group.

Internal candidates include defensive line coach Chris Kocurek, running backs coach Johnny Holland and defensive backs coach Daniel Bullock.

“I'm going to talk to all these people,” Shanahan said. “I haven't really talked. I did this with Steve about an hour ago and I haven't had a chance to meet all these people. But they'll all have a chance. I'm not going to single out anyone in particular this early. But [Bullocks] He's done a great job for us here over the years. He is a coach I respect a lot.”

Shanahan hasn't ruled out a switch from Seattle's established system, but it appears he doesn't want to change defenses.

“I'm committed to trying, given the situation we're in, to find what we think will give the Niners the best opportunity in 2024,” Shanahan said. “And when you have a group of players who have played at a high level and have been doing certain things a certain way for a while, I feel like that's the best thing you can do for them. But if I find something that I have to believe in and that I can be sold on, that could be it.” A better way, I would never hesitate to do it. So I'm not closed in any way. I'll look at every possibility. But you know, when you have some good players who have played at a high level and done it a certain way, I'm not just trying to change that “I tend to try to keep them doing similar things that they were very good at which has taken us far. But I have to make sure I find the right person who is able to lead our group in this way. That is the standard of how we have done it, and the belief that we will continue to improve at this The thing is, I believe in whoever I choose to do it for us.

No matter who Shanahan hires, one thing is clear — he's not looking for someone who is “obviously very active” on the sideline, like Robert Saleh and DeMico Ryans.

“This has nothing to do with my decision,” Shanahan said. “Watch Saleh now, he is not that lively. No, that liveliness on the sidelines has nothing at all to do with training.

Whatever Shanahan does, the clock is ticking. If the system is changing, personnel decisions will need to be made. almost. The sooner Shanahan hires a new defensive coordinator, the better.

Here is the basic truth. Shanahan certainly didn't decide to fire Wilkes without having a good idea of ​​what his replacement would be.