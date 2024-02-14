Taylor Swift at the Chiefs' 2024 Super Bowl show?

The Kansas City Chiefs are straight Super Bowl champions. Now it's time to celebrate. And as usual, the city will do just that with a parade to honor the 2024 champions. The biggest question on the Kansas City Chiefs' minds this year has nothing to do with the players or even finding parking for the big event — well, okay, maybe even parking — but whether the star… A certain Bob will be on board one of the offer buses for tight end Travis Kelce or not. Kelsey was spotted on the Chiefs' parade bus. His mother, Donna Kelsey, was seen with him. Unfortunately, it looks like Taylor Swift isn't there. It appears Swift will miss the Kansas City Chiefs' NFL Championship victory parade on Wednesday as she prepares to resume her “Eras Tour” in Australia. One of Swift's private planes landed in Australia early Wednesday morning. She will take the stage in Melbourne on Friday. Swift will perform three consecutive shows in Melbourne before heading to Sydney for four more shows. After Australia, the singer-songwriter will travel to Singapore for six shows. On Monday, during the city's pre-show press conference that addressed safety plans, Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas was asked if Taylor Swift would attend Wednesday. Mayor Quinton Lucas said: “I have no comment whatsoever on the whereabouts of Ms. Swift.” “I know she has representatives who can talk to you about all of this.” The city estimates that public show attendance could double if the Grammy winner appears 13 times. KCPD Chief Stacy Graves told KMBC 9's Matt Evans that law enforcement is prepared for the possibility of her presence. “Absolutely, we're ready,” Graves said. “We will have at least 600 Kansas City, Missouri, police officers on and around the road. We will have more than 250 outside agencies, and approximately 34 other law enforcement agencies in addition to our federal partners. “We're ready.” One indicator that Swift may be in attendance, or at least that the city is making changes to prepare for that eventuality, is the show's start location. The Chiefs' last two bids have used the Kansas City River Market as a staging area. In 2024, it will start at the downtown airport — the same airport where Swift's plane landed on the Chiefs' playing days. However, Swift will once again face another tight turn if she plans to celebrate with the city. It took the pop star a 17-hour flight to get to the Super Bowl in Las Vegas after three nights of shows in Japan. The next show on the international leg of Swift's Eras Tour is scheduled to take place in Melbourne, Australia, at 6pm on Friday. Melbourne's time zone puts it 17 hours ahead of Kansas City. The earliest possible return flight from the show to Australia will take more than 20 hours and will land in Australia at around 5am on Friday. It's an unpleasant journey but certainly not an impossible one for a musician suffering from jet lag. The Victory Parade is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, February 14, weather permitting. (And it looks like the weather will permit it) The show will kick off at 11 a.m. on Wednesday. The two-mile route will begin on Grand Boulevard at Sixth Street and head south to Pershing Road before eventually ending at Union Station.

