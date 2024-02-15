Anthony Davis: The Lakers are establishing their identity heading into the second half

SALT LAKE CITY — The Los Angeles Lakers' 138-122 win over the Utah Jazz on Wednesday was not only the team's sixth win in its past seven games before the NBA All-Star break, but it was a statement of identity, according to Anthony Davis.

“[It’s] “It's not what we could be, but this is who we are,” Davis said after scoring 37 points and 15 rebounds against the Jazz. “We're starting to prove that we're going to be a fast-paced team, a team that likes to get into the paint and get to the line. But also be tenacious on the defensive end. Create that identity of what we have to do moving forward.”

“We can't come back from the All-Star Game and… [wonder]”Well, what kind of team are we?” This is how we should be. this is us. “And we have to make sure the way we've been playing lately, over the last two, three, four weeks, maintaining that identity and taking it to the post-All-Star stage.”

Wednesday's win came with LeBron James out of the lineup. The 21-year-old veteran remained in Los Angeles to rest his left ankle, as the Lakers played the second night of a back-to-back.

Although the Lakers are still in ninth place in the West, their recent surge has improved their record to 30-26 — the first time they have been above .500 four games since mid-December, shortly after the season's championship game.

While Davis set team highs in points and rebounds, the Lakers' effort was anchored by 36 points by Rui Hachimura, who shot 13-for-19 from the field.

Hachimura, who was a standout for the Lakers during their postseason run to the Western Conference Finals last spring, has yet to find a consistent performer this season. His presence was missing so much that last week, after losing just 1-for-5 to the Denver Nuggets, Davis said the team confronted him, imploring him to be more assertive.

“We need Roy to be great in order for us to be great,” Lakers coach Darvin Hamm said. “He's one of the key players for us, and when he plays like that, combined with all the other weapons we have, it's very difficult to beat us as a team.”

Hachimura acknowledged his importance to the Lakers' puzzle.

“I want to be the X factor for the team, whether I come off the bench or in the starting lineup, whatever it is, offensively, defensively, everything,” Hachimura said. “I just have to be aggressive, use my size, whatever it takes to win.”

Los Angeles opened with a 12-0 run late in the third quarter, and it was a top-to-bottom effort, with Austin Reeves finishing with 22 points, 7 assists and 3 steals, and D'Angelo Russell scoring 11 points. Career highs 17 assists and 9 rebounds.

Hamm called it a “quality of life win,” allowing his team to head into a week-long break in good form before coming back together for the final 26 games to make a playoff push.

“Roy and DeLo, yeah, they're great players,” Reeves said. “And I will be happy to see them in about seven days.”