Jeff Stotland's top assistant, Roy Istvan, leaves Eagles for Browns – NBC Sports Philadelphia

In a somewhat surprising move, Roy Istvan, Jeff Stoutland's longtime top assistant, has left the Eagles for the same position on Kevin Stefanski-Brown's staff.

Istvan — the Eagles' assistant offensive line coach since 2019 — has been hired as assistant offensive line coach under new Browns line coach Andy Dickerson, the Browns announced on their website Thursday morning. Dickerson replaced Bill Callahan — the Eagles' offensive line coach under Ray Rhodes — and is now the line coach under his son Brian, the Titans' new head coach.

Istvan's relationship with Stoutland goes back more than 30 years. Istvan played for Stoutland and then coached with Stout at Southern Connecticut State in the late 1980s. He joined the Eagles in 2019 after nearly three decades of college coaching.

Stoutland posted a video on social media last week that indirectly referenced his return to Nick Sirianni's staff, who so far is the only 2023 Eagles assistant coach we know of returning under new coordinators Kellen Moore and Vic Fangio.

Istvan will see a lot of familiar faces in Cleveland.

Stefanski hired Dos Staley as running backs coach earlier this month, and Stefanski and Staley were with the Eagles in 2019 and 2020 under Doug Pederson. Browns defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz was also here with Istvan. Browns general manager Andrew Berry was also the Eagles' vice president of football operations in 2019.

Istvan is the seventh assistant coach from Nick Sirianni's 2023 staff who is known to no longer be with the team.

Offensive coordinator Brian Johnson is now the Commanders' passing game coordinator, defensive coordinators Sean Desai and Matt Patricia have departed but have not been hired elsewhere, quarterbacks coach Alex Tanney is the Colts' passing game coordinator under Shane Steichen, and senior offensive assistant Marcus Brady is the Chargers' passing game. . Coordinator Tracy Rucker is the defensive line coach under Titans defensive coordinator Denard Wilson, the former Eagles' secondary coach, and secondary coach DK McDonald is Kansas' co-defensive coordinator.

The assistants whose fate we don't know yet are running backs coach Jamil Singleton, receivers coach Aaron Moorhead, tight ends coach Jason Michael, running backs coach DJ Elliott and edge coach Jeremiah Washburn, as well as a number of assistant coaches and quality control coaches. .

In Istvan's five years with Stoutland, the Eagles have had four offensive linemen make a total of 11 Pro Bowls — Jason Kelce five, Lane Johnson three, Landon Dickerson two and Brandon Brooks one.

