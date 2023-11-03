Latest information and answers to your questions

Cover Image: Emergency workers respond after a Russian drone strike in the Kharkiv region of Ukraine in this screenshot taken from a video released on Nov. 3, 2023. National Police of Ukraine in KH / via REUTERS

The city of Kharkiv was the target of at least ten Russian drone attacks overnight from Thursday to Friday, local police said in a Telegram. . They caused several fires and damage to civilian infrastructure, with no casualties.

“The enemy continues to try to encircle Avdivka, but in a less active manner, for now.”Ukrainian military spokesman Oleksandr Shtubun said. Moscow denies the existence of A “dead end” In the Ukrainian conflict. The Kremlin denies the view of the situation in front of the commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Valery Zalushny. Asked for his comment, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said: “Russia continues its special military operation unabated. All the set targets must be achieved. »

Annalena Baerbach presented the enlargement of the European Union as a geostrategic necessity, while affirming that functioning with twenty-seven and thirty-plus members would require deep reforms. Dmytro Kuleba, head of the Ukrainian embassy, ​​said “faith”. Moscow says it intercepted Ukrainian drones near the Zaporizhia power station. “Nine Ukrainian copter-type drones detected and intercepted by in-service air defense equipment near Enerhodar”near the power plant, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a press release, without providing any evidence.

The U.S. Treasury announced it is strengthening economic sanctions against 130 individuals and companies — notably China, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates — that participate in trade exchanges that allow Russia to supply them. “Required Technologies and Equipment” For his war effort in Ukraine. The “Wall Street Journal” reports that Wagner’s group could provide air defense weapons to Hezbollah.

The U.S. has intelligence that Russian paramilitary group Wagner could supply Russia with the Pansyr S1 short-range air defense system. [code OTAN : SA-22 Greyhound] To the Lebanese Shiite movement Hezbollah, the American newspaper reported.

According to the chairman of the Duma security committee, Andrei Kartapolo, the group “Completely disbanded, and most of its fighters join other structures. Some of them continue to carry out missions in African countries, but under another name and under the Ministry of Defense. Others signed an agreement with the armed forces, some joined the Russian National Guard. [Rosgvardia] ».

