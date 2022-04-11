Latest news about Russia and the war in Ukraine

This photo shows a partially destroyed five-story apartment building in the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, on April 10, 2022, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The head of the administration of the Kharkiv region, Ole Senegubov, said that the Russian forces launched nearly 66 strikes in the northeastern city and nearby points within 24 hours.

Senegubov said 11 civilians were killed in the attacks, including a 7-year-old child, and 14 people were wounded. Affected areas include Saltivka, Pyatiatki, Khuludna Hora, Besochun, Zolochev, Balaklia and Derhachi.

CNBC was unable to independently verify this report.

“We are witnessing the activity of hostile reconnaissance aircraft in the region,” Senegubov said via Telegram, according to a translation.

– Sam Meredith