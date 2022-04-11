April 11, 2022

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

UK's Boris Johnson and Ukraine's Zelensky are seen walking defiantly on the streets of Kyiv

UK’s Boris Johnson and Ukraine’s Zelensky are seen walking defiantly on the streets of Kyiv

Frank Tomlinson April 11, 2022 2 min read

the newYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson The Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky They have been widely praised on social media for showing their solidarity in the face of Russian aggression.

A video of Johnson, released by the Ukrainian Defense Ministry, showed him and Zelensky walking defiantly through the streets of Kyiv, conversing with local residents.

“This is what democracy looks like,” the Defense Ministry wrote on Twitter. “This is what courage looks like. This is what true friendship between peoples and nations looks like.”

In another post on Twitter, Johnson praised Ukrainians for having “the bravery of a lion”.

“President (Zelensky) gave that lion’s roar,” Johnson wrote on Twitter. “The United Kingdom stands firmly with the people of Ukraine.”

Many Twitter users praised the scene and described the leaders for their courage in the face of Russian aggression.

Conservative MP Shaun Bailey said the spectacle was a “real show of leadership”.

“We will continue to stand shoulder to shoulder with Ukraine as they fight for freedom and stand up to tyranny and oppression,” he wrote.

What do they say they know what to expect in Ukraine based on Putin’s selection of the new general

Johnson made a surprise visit to Kyiv at the weekend, where he pledged to provide 120 armored vehicles and new anti-ship missile systems — part of another 130 pounds of high-quality military equipment. He confirmed an additional $500 million in lending from the World Bank, bringing the total British loan guarantees to $1 billion.

In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, left, and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson speak during their walk in downtown Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, April 9, 2022.
(Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)

See also  Britain withdraws judges from Hong Kong's highest court

Johnson said Ukraine had defied the odds that pushed Russian forces “from the gates of Kyiv, achieving the greatest achievement in arms of the 21st century”.

On the left, the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky walk the streets of Kyiv.

On the left, the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky walk the streets of Kyiv.
(Twitter / @BorisJohnson)

He said Britain and its partners “will escalate the economic pressure…not only freezing assets in banks and punishing the oligarchy but moving away from the use of Russian hydrocarbons.”

CLICK HERE FOR FOX NEWS APPLICATION

Johnson also described a vision of a future Ukraine that was fortified and protected with equipment, technology and know-how from Britain and its partners so that it could never be threatened in the same way again. Meanwhile, Johnson said, “there is a lot that needs to be done to make sure that Ukraine succeeds, that Ukraine wins and that Putin must fail.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

French direct election updates: Macron faces strong challenge from Le Pen

April 10, 2022 Frank Tomlinson
4 min read

Dozens of Ukrainians found in grave near Kyiv as battle looms in east

April 10, 2022 Frank Tomlinson
2 min read

Russian forces dug trenches in the highly radioactive ‘Red Forest’ of Chernobyl

April 10, 2022 Frank Tomlinson

You may have missed

2 min read

Kodak Black shoots with Jada Pinkett Smith, shades of Tupac

April 11, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
3 min read

Thousands of new viruses discovered in the world’s oceans

April 11, 2022 Cheryl Riley
3 min read

Scotty Scheffler wins the 2022 Masters, the first major of his career, after a dominant performance

April 11, 2022 Joy Love
2 min read

‘Expired’ PS Vita and PS3 digital games are now unplayable

April 11, 2022 Len Houle