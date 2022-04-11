UK’s Boris Johnson and Ukraine’s Zelensky are seen walking defiantly on the streets of Kyiv

the newYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson The Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky They have been widely praised on social media for showing their solidarity in the face of Russian aggression.

A video of Johnson, released by the Ukrainian Defense Ministry, showed him and Zelensky walking defiantly through the streets of Kyiv, conversing with local residents.

“This is what democracy looks like,” the Defense Ministry wrote on Twitter. “This is what courage looks like. This is what true friendship between peoples and nations looks like.”

In another post on Twitter, Johnson praised Ukrainians for having “the bravery of a lion”.

“President (Zelensky) gave that lion’s roar,” Johnson wrote on Twitter. “The United Kingdom stands firmly with the people of Ukraine.”

Many Twitter users praised the scene and described the leaders for their courage in the face of Russian aggression.

Conservative MP Shaun Bailey said the spectacle was a “real show of leadership”.

“We will continue to stand shoulder to shoulder with Ukraine as they fight for freedom and stand up to tyranny and oppression,” he wrote.

Johnson made a surprise visit to Kyiv at the weekend, where he pledged to provide 120 armored vehicles and new anti-ship missile systems — part of another 130 pounds of high-quality military equipment. He confirmed an additional $500 million in lending from the World Bank, bringing the total British loan guarantees to $1 billion.

Johnson said Ukraine had defied the odds that pushed Russian forces “from the gates of Kyiv, achieving the greatest achievement in arms of the 21st century”.

He said Britain and its partners “will escalate the economic pressure…not only freezing assets in banks and punishing the oligarchy but moving away from the use of Russian hydrocarbons.”

Johnson also described a vision of a future Ukraine that was fortified and protected with equipment, technology and know-how from Britain and its partners so that it could never be threatened in the same way again. Meanwhile, Johnson said, “there is a lot that needs to be done to make sure that Ukraine succeeds, that Ukraine wins and that Putin must fail.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.