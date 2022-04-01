April 1, 2022

11th Annual NFL Honors - Arrivals

Lawyer claims Jerry Jones paid millions to a woman who filed a paternity suit against him

Joy Love April 1, 2022 1 min read

One of the many controversies surrounding Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is heating up.

Via ESPN.com’s Don Van Natta, a lawyer admitted he handed over millions from Jones to the 25-year-old woman who filed a paternity suit against him.

“On numerous occasions I have made payments on behalf of Mr. Jones to Cindy and Alex Davis,” attorney Don Jack said in a statement to ESPN.com. jack payments saidIt eventually totaled over $2 million. “

Jack’s confession comes at a time when the parties are squabbling over whether Alexandra Davis is seeking money from Jones or whether she simply wants him to acknowledge the fact that he is her father. The Cowboys claim that Davis sought $20 million. Davis’ attorney denies this.

The facts clearly show that millions of dollars were paid, and on top of that an attempted extortion of $20 million was made. I think that speaks for itself in terms of motivations,” Cowboys external spokesperson Jim Wilkinson told Van Natta.

Wilkinson declined to comment in response to the obvious question of why Jones would pay so much money to Davis and her mother, if Jones was not Davis’ father. But Wilkinson said a lot regarding the claim that Davis, who received millions from Jones, wants more.



